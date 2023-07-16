Bollywood | Colors of Bollywood, Bharathi S. Pradhan has a lot to write about Bollywood

Entertainment
With Neeyat, Vidya Balan has to check off another must-have role on her to-do list. It doesn’t matter if the murder thriller fell flat in its making. At least she got to do the pinnacle of inclusivity today by playing a lesbian. Like Madhuri Dixit who made House Maanother failure, but could derive satisfaction from doing their part for the rainbow community.
The problem is that with web shows like Zoya Akhtars Made in Heavenwhere Arjun Mathur as a gay male protagonist didn’t play him like a dandy, and Karan Anshumans Inner edgea drama well done with cricket as a backdrop where the captain of the Indies (played by Akshay Oberoi) comes out kissing his partner in front of a packed stadium, a whole panoply of short films like Sher Korma (Divya Dutta, Swara Bhaskar) and several feature films, the entertainment industry is desperate to normalize homosexuality. This is no longer the time of Deepa MehtasFire (1996), Onirs My brother Nikhil (2005), Karan Johar Bombay Talkies (2013) or Hansal Mehtas Aligarh (2015), where homosexuality was beaten up when it came out of the closet. It’s not even Ayushmann Khurranas day Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2017) or Sonam Kapoors Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), where homosexuals had to fight to be accepted.
It’s a new decade where social messaging is focused: no more raised eyebrows, please. Homosexuality is as everyday as cereal and coffee for breakfast.
However, if filmmakers and actors truly believe in legalizing homosexuality, how about getting off the screen and setting an example in real life too?
I recently met the director of a 1996 Aamir Khan movie that was a blockbuster. At the time, everyone knew which side this director leaned on. But he covered up an arranged marriage that probably wasn’t even consummated when he broke up within weeks. But he had no qualms about admitting to me in private that he was indeed as gay as any Ashok Row Kavi.
His reluctance to register was understandable. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalized same-sex relations was still hanging over people’s heads. In the 1970s, after a cover in a fortnightly film that carried the question Deepak Parashar is he gay? the handsome boy from Delhi who won the first Mr India title and made his debut in BR Chopras The scales of justice told me that those four words on the cover had ended his career.
So, whether you are a filmmaker or an actor, even unclarified doubts could stigmatize you.
But if Keshav Suri of Lalit Hotels could walk out after reading the 158-year-old colonial law, and Saurabh Kirpal, the lead lawyer, could be openly gay even if it jeopardized his elevation as a judge of a constitutional court, what stops artists from moving beyond cinematic claims to diversity and inclusivity?
When the Film Critics Guild, of which I am a founding member, awarded a special prize to Zoya Akhtar for Made in Heaven, she was not happy. His point was that this is exactly what we don’t want, it needs to be normalized, inclusiveness cannot be treated as different and singled out for appreciation.
Yes, but who in his world is ready to come out and normalize it?
Karan Johar, who told me in the past that he never had a girlfriend, not even when he was in college, at least came to the brink saying: Everyone Everyone knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to shout it.
But there are so many. A filmmaker renowned for his song-and-dance shows gets whispered a few nasty episodes about his weird shenanigans. Would he dare to reveal his preferences?
A famous family has a gay son among them. As the awakened parents speak out on all social and political issues, there is silence and a united effort to keep the family’s secret out of the limelight.
No one should have to come out of the closet. But if everyone is protecting an LGBTQ member like a dirty little secret, afraid of tarnishing their image, or being made fun of, or what people will say, what’s the point of preaching on screen?
