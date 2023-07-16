‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor Sean Gunn critic Iger comments on strikes by actors and writers: ‘Is it morally acceptable?

Sean Gunn, an actor in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, has had some critical words to say towards Disney CEO Bob Iger after the exec called the writers’ and actors’ demands ‘unrealistic’ in an interview with CNBC.

Sean Gunn criticizes Bob Iger

THE Associated press shared the impassioned rant on TikTok, which can be viewed below:

I think when Bob Iger talks about shame [the strike] that is, he must remember that in 1980, CEOs like him earned 30 times what their lowest worker earned. Now Bob Iger is making 400 times what his lowest worker is, and I think that’s a shame, Bob and maybe you should look in the mirror and ask yourself why? And not just why, is it okay? Is this morally acceptable? Is it ethically acceptable for you to earn significantly more than your lowest worker? And if so, why ? Why is it okay? If your answer is that’s just the way business is done now, that’s just the way businesses are done now, well, that sucks, and that makes you a person, if that’s your answer . So you should find a better answer than that.

In his work with Disney and Marvel, Sean Gunn is known for portraying Kraglin Obfonteri throughout the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, as well as providing the motion capture performance for Rocket. He is the brother of James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the franchise.

Gunn isn’t the only attacker with choice words to say, either. Adam Conover (from the educational comedy TV series “Adam Ruins Everything”) posted his own video on instagramalso criticizing Iger’s choice of words.

So this morning the CEO of Disney went on TV and said what the writers and actors are asking for isn’t realistic because they just don’t have enough money to pay us. But he said this at a billionaire retreat, where he hung out with Mark Zuckerberg and David Zaslav, whom they all flew to in their private jets. And you know what? I don’t think that’s f—— realistic. Here’s a shot of reality for you, Bob: Writers can’t afford to pay their mortgages. Actors can no longer make a living in Los Angeles. This is the reality for us, not flying on private jets and until you accept this reality we are going to be here on the picket lines, withholding our jobs, robbing you of your product, and you will not win not another dollar with us until you come back to the table and face reality and negotiate with us like you refused to. Until you do this, there will be no play or writing.

Tensions are extremely high between managers and workers, the frustrated feeling of anger and resentment can be clearly seen in both sets of comments.

Bob Iger and the SAG-AFTRA Strike

Gunn and Conover’s landmark interview is from a few days ago when Iger spoke with David Faber of the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. He said of multiple major Hollywood labor actions: It’s very disturbing to me.

We talked about the disruptive forces of this business and all the challenges we were facing, the COVID recovery that’s underway, hasn’t fully returned, Iger continued. This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption.

I understand that any labor organization wishes to work on behalf of its members to obtain the maximum compensation and to be compensated fairly according to the value it provides. We were able, as an industry, to negotiate a very good agreement with the directors’ guild that reflects the value that directors bring to this great company. We wanted to do the same with the writers, and we like to do the same with the actors. There’s a level of expectation they have that’s just not realistic. And they add to the set of challenges that this company is already facing which is, quite frankly, very disruptive.

He added: This will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business, and unfortunately there is huge collateral damage in the industry for people who are support services, and I could go on again and again. It will affect the economy of different regions even due to the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame, it’s really a shame.

This strike started at midnight yesterday morning and will have a specific impact on TV & Theatrical 2020 contracts, which means that a few members will be exempted in areas such as interactive entertainment, audiobooks and commercials, among others. SAG-AFTRA hasn’t struck against television and film companies in more than four decades, and writers and actors haven’t struck together at the same time since 1960.

Union members should suspend work until a fair contract can be reached, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. They left us no alternative.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher explained the reasoning in more detail, citing the streaming service model and artificial intelligence as major concerns.

We are victims of a very greedy company. At some point, you have to say no, we weren’t going to put up with that anymore. You are crazy. What are you doing? Why do you do that?

Before negotiations began on June 7, 97.91% of SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of strike authorization if agreements could not be reached. After the contract (which was extended to July 12) expired last week, the SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike. The committee was negotiating with various studios and streamers, including Disney, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon.

The direct impacts on the industry, and Disney in particular, are already being felt. “Deadpool 3” recently halted production indefinitely, until there is a resolution.

For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.