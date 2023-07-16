VSOlson Whitehead, 53, is the author of 11 books, including a memoir on poker, The noble scrambleand the novels awarded by Pulitzer The Underground Railroadwhich was televised in 2021, and The Nickel Boys, about an abusive school of correction in Jim Crow times. Her new novel, Crooks manifestois set in the 1970s and joins Ray Carney, furniture salesman and dealer in stolen goods, first seen in Harlem mixpolice bullshit subversively using gender against itself (the Atlantic magazine). Whitehead, born and raised in New York, spoke from his home on Long Island.

did you always know Harlem mix would be the first of a trilogy?

I started out wanting to do a heist novel but kept coming up with more adventures for Carney. Halfway through writing, I decided there would be two books and if you do two, might as well do three! But when Harlem mix came out, I didn’t say it was the first of a trilogy, because what if I was bored? I wanted to give myself an exit. I didn’t want him in my obituary: he never finished his trilogy.

Is that why you rarely write the same type of book twice because you’re bored?

Yeah, usually when I’m done with a book, I’m really done with that style and that genre; I like to follow a big book with a small book, something funny with something more serious. This is the first time I have a world that I want to explore so deeply over time. I give the story room to go in different directions; his Carneys book, but it’s OK if he doesn’t appear for 100 pages in the middle.

What led you to make it a furniture salesman?

Many real fences have a storefront where they do their illegal stuff behind their backs. I picked furniture randomly, but it pays off metaphorically and in terms of plot, because it’s about family and middle-class aspirations. He could have been a thief or a wheel man, but fences in heist stories felt underused to me; they always appear, you know, giving the protagonist 10 cents on the dollar for that million dollar necklace. I thought, who East this guy? Its open territory; There aren’t many closeout novels that I know of.

I didn’t say it was the first of a trilogy because what if I was bored?

The violence in these books happens suddenly and you never talk about it as a spectacle, only how it feels for the people involved. For what?

There’s definitely a place to hang out [in violence] I did this in Area one [his 2011 zombie novel], but that’s not the point here. I’m not trying to sell it to the reader. It’s just a part of the characters that lives and it’s quick and sudden. Partly I was trying to evoke the randomness of city life, the way a city calls out to you in its weird drama; growing up in New York in the 70s and 80s, you never knew what was going to happen on the subway or when you turned the corner.

Are you more relaxed in these novels than in your previous books?

Some books are heavier. When I started The Underground Railroad, I was like, I better get it right, slavery is not some abstract thing that I play with; Am I competent enough to write about it in a way that doesn’t disappoint the people my ancestors passed through? With The Nickel Boys, too, I felt this duty; it was based on a true story. With Carney, the International Fence Union won’t write angry letters if I take liberties.

What have you read lately?

A very good micro-story by David Hajdu: Positively 4th street, about the early folk scene in Greenwich Village with Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. It’s not even the kind of music I like, of course I like later Dylan maybe, but not this period, but the book is excellent for evoking the cultural energies that come together in this period. I also read Hajdus lush life, about Billy Strayhorn, who wrote a lot of Duke Ellingtons songs and worked with Ellingtons bands, and who is kind of underrated. I always love a biography of a tortured artist who is vaguely unhappy but manages to produce!

Name a book that inspired you to write.

Until I got to college, I wanted to write horror novels. My mother bought the new Stephen King every year and when I was 12 I read Carrie. Obviously it’s the story of a teenager with psychokinetic powers, but the structure is really interesting. The story jumps in time and is intercut with congressional reports of the incident in the city two years later, and newspaper articles detailing the disaster that occurs 100 years into the book’s future. I thought, oh, that’s cool, I’d like to write a vampire or werewolf story that’s kinda messed up and has a weird timeline and plays with perspective.

Do you spend a lot of time playing poker these days?

I had a monthly game for about 20 years and as I got older it became quarterly; now it’s twice a year. The pandemic really killed him. I find it difficult now to sit shoulder to shoulder to touch a bunch of crackpots! Also, when I write about something, I unfortunately lose all appetite; I loved writing The noble scramble and I love maps, but thinking about them so much kinda killed the joy. It’s sad. I wrote an essay on fried chicken, which I used to make several times a month, and now I don’t make it at all and kinda miss it. There’s one thing I want to write about barbecuing but I know that once done, it won’t be the same. But in terms of cholesterol, maybe I should cut back on BBQ so in that case that might be a positive thing.