Disney+ Axed This Marvel Show ‘Without Any Warning’, Actor Reveals

A previous Marvel show was removed from Disney+ with little to no warning.

Tensions are running high in the entertainment industry right now.

For one, the Writer’s Guild of America has been on strike since May, resulting in no new scripts or changes being written for studio-distributed projects. For this reason, the production of large projects likeLove at first sight,BladeAndDaredevil: Born Againhas been put on hold indefinitely.

The situation escalated when SAG-AFTRA, the guild behind the majority of players in the industry, could not reach an agreement with the studios. This led to a second strike going into effect, immediately shutting down productions likeDead Pool 3in their footsteps.

Removal of Disney+ from Disney’s Sudden Marvel

wonder

In a new report fromThe Hollywood Reporter,RunawaysActors Ariela Barer (who played Gert Yorkes) and Clarissa Thibeaux (who played Xavin) have spoken out against Disney for their recent feelings about the demands of actors and writers that led to the ongoing strikes.

Barer was quick to question the studios’ respect for his own talent, pointing out how his Marvel TV show,Trackswas removed from Disney+ in May this year “without any warning.”

It comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger publicly said the cast and writers’ demands werejust not realisticsomething everyone on strike strongly disagrees with.

Key demands from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA include demands for fairer distribution of profits, better working conditions, increased creative residuals, protection from AI work, and more.

The situation is so bad that one of the studios’ proposals was to pay background actors $200 for their likeness and image and then use them indefinitely without further payment. Needless to say, many have found issues with this.

THERunawaysthe duo further noted how “It’s not nice to read that your work is not appreciated”and that“[they’re] demanding fundamental respect for our work:”

It doesn’t feel good to read those comments, it doesn’t feel good to read that your work is not appreciated… I think what we were asking for is incredibly realistic and incredibly important. We demanded fundamental respect for our work.

But why remove Runaways from streaming?

So why was Runaways removed from service in the first place?

Studios have recently made a habit of pulling shows from streaming services in an effort to cut costs. This new trend has understandably drawn the ire of everyone outside of studio executive circles.

It’s a shortcut for studios to avoid paying residuals to the creatives behind the project. Not to mention the fact that removing these shows from its streaming service then makes it extremely difficult for audiences to find and watch them in the future.

THE Runaways the actors are far from the only ones to have spoken out during the recent strike unrest.

She-Hulk Writer Cody Ziglar called out Disney for their extremely low residual check for the episode he wrote, which was $396.

Hopefully guilds and studios can start negotiating again soon and everything can get back on track.

Until that happens, fans should be prepared for a cascade of delays across the medium.