Entertainment
Judy Solomon is dead: the former president of the Golden Globes was 91 years old
Judy Solomon, a journalist who served as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for six terms and helped shape the Golden Globes as they are known today, died Friday morning. She was 91 years old.
Solomon’s death was announced Saturday morning by the current president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Helen Hoehne.
“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon. The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate his incredible accomplishments in helping to make the Golden Globes the global award it is today,” Hoehne wrote. “We are grateful for his support and leadership during his 67 years as a member of the HFPA.”
“Not only did Judy love the HFPA, she loved Hollywood too,” Hoehne continued. “She loved the people she met, the leaders she collaborated with, and the rich mosaic of film and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.”
After joining the HFPA in 1956, Solomon helped sign the organization’s deal with Dick Clark Productions to produce the long-running awards show. She also helped organize the move of the annual Cocoanut Grove Club show from the Ambassador Hotel to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.
Solomon also helped expand the HFPA’s influence in the world of arts and education, helping to attract foreign journalists to the organization.
Born in Romania, Solomon grew up in Israel before moving to the United States to pursue a career in journalism, writing entertainment articles for various Israeli publications.
Solomon is survived by his daughters, Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon; son-in-law, Stephen Sloan; and her granddaughter, Ashley Sloan.
