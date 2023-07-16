From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan – 10 Bollywood celebrities who kissed in their first movie





Kavya Updated: 15 hours ago Follow Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Athiya Shetty and Alia Bhatt When you love acting and then manage to make your movie debut, it’s nothing short of a dream come true. They can live their dream of playing each character and improve their acting skills. Making a movie debut is a big deal for everyone. But what amazes their fans even more is the fact that they are confident with themselves due to which many actors have also debuted in their first movie only. So here are 10 actors who kissed in their first movies. 1) Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff has enthused his fans with the work he does. He has always been active on his social media to entertain his fans and continues to share his fitness and dance videos with his fans. But he appreciated that his fan followed his debut in 2014 on social networks. He entered the world of Bollywood with critical i say with the movie Heropanti. He locked lips with Kriti in a sequence from the film. 2) Sooraj Pancholi It was in 2015 when Sooraj Pancholi made his Ollywood debut with Salman Khan productions. He was seen in Hero which is a remake of Hero starring Jackie Shroff. He shared a little kiss with Athiya Shetty. 3) Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra is the handsome Bollywood dude who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. His number of female fans is increasing day by day. It was in 2012 when we met the Punjabi-munda in Karan Johar student director of the year. We saw him share a kiss with the beautiful Alia Bhat in the second half of the film. 4) Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan has stolen our hearts with every character she plays. She also won us over with her witty and shayari side. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She also made her debut in the same film with her co-actor Late Sushant Singh Rajput. 5) Ranveer Singh The electrifying and powerful powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh has never failed to impress his fans. His performance was iconic as ever and he makes sure to leave an impression of every character. From Bajirao to Allaudin Khilji to Ricky Bahl, every character has been amazing. Ranveer made her Bollywood debut with Baaja Baaraat in 2010 opposite Anushka Sharma. It wasn’t just a kiss, but he had a steamy intimate moment with Anushka in the film. 6) Critical I say Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014 with the movie Heropanti. She shared a kiss with Tiger in the film. 7) Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses. She was one of the most versatile actresses who set herself major goals. Not many people know, but Katrina made her Bollywood debut with the movie titled Boom and she had a hot time with Gulshan Grover. 8) Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan has become Bollywood’s newest successful actor who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. In this film, he shared a lip lock with his co-actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. 9) Hrithik Roshan Actor Ek pal ka jeena Hrithik Roshan has slowly become our Greek God! He graced Bollywood with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in the year 2000. He was seen opposite Ameesha Patel. In the hit movie, Hrithik shared a passionate kiss with Ameesha. 10) Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt became a favorite of many because she explored herself as an exemplary actress. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johars Student of the Year. She shared an intimate kiss with Sidharth onscreen. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

