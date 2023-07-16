SAG players strike: Talks stalled over AI, streaming and pay rises

SAG-AFTRA and major studios remain at odds on a dizzying array of issues, as film and TV actors hit the picket lines Friday for the first time since 1980.

According to sources on both sides, the biggest sticking point is the union’s demand for 2% of revenue generated from streaming shows. The two sides also remain far apart on base minimum rate increases, with the studios offering 5%, 4% and 3.5% over the three years of the contract, while the union is pushing for 11%, 4% and 4%.

But that only scratches the surface. The parties disagree on dozens of issues, only a handful of which have been made public.

In some cases, the two parties do not even agree on the nature of the disagreements. They engaged in a rare public back-and-forth on Thursday over using artificial intelligence to replicate background actors.

Syndicate executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland alleged that the studios wanted to pay extra for a day’s work to be digitized and then reuse that likeness forever. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers strongly disputed this, saying its proposal explicitly limits reuse to the project for which the supplement was hired.

Here’s a breakdown of the disagreements — major and minor — that led to the strike.

SAG-AFTRA wants 2% of the revenue generated by each show for a streaming platform to be paid to artists. The syndicate would use Content Valuation, a measurement tool introduced last fall by Parrot Analytics, to determine each show’s value to the platform.

Parrot Analytics uses Google searches, social media mentions and other data sources to measure demand for each show. The metric doesn’t try to determine viewership, but rather each show’s impact on a company’s revenue. To estimate this, it uses quarterly revenue data and allocates revenue – including subscriptions and advertisements – to each show on the platform.

SAG-AFTRA – led by union president Fran Drescher – argues that paying performers is essential to the success of a show. The syndicate says it is unrelated to Parrot Analytics, but the studios have not opposed any other means of measuring performance. The studios say they explained early and often that the whole concept was impractical given the challenges of accurately measuring success.

Drescher was the “inspiration” behind the proposal, according to Crabtree-Ireland. Discussing the topic in the room, she told AMPTP negotiators that her father, Morty, is a systems analyst and she “sees systems.” She also made it clear that this contract issue was her top priority.

AMPTP offered the same economic terms to SAG-AFTRA that were approved by the Directors Guild of America. This includes a 5% increase in most minimum rates in the first year of the contract, followed by increases of 4% and 3.5%. SAG-AFTRA argues that this does not keep pace with inflation and demanded 11%, 4% and 4%.

The AMPTP has also proposed additional increases for certain categories of performers: 11% for background actors and 58% for guest stars of streaming shows. (On that last point, SAG-AFTRA agreed to the raise.)

SAG-AFTRA is also looking for a 230% increase in foreign streaming residuals, according to a studio source. The AMPTP proposes the same increase as that granted to the DGA: 76%.

SAG-AFTRA does not seek to ban AI, but wants to ensure that any use of a performer’s likeness to generate a new performance is done with compensation and consent. The AMPTP says it accepted that, but Crabtree-Ireland said the devil is in the details.

“It’s a very clever proposition that a layman looking at it might not see all the holes,” he said. “There are huge gaps you can drive a Mack truck into.”

The union wants to require a performer to consent to any use of their performance to train an AI system. The AMPTP would accept this for AI training used to modify or recreate this artist’s likeness. But according to Crabtree-Ireland, the AMPTP would give studios carte blanche to train AI systems to create “synthetic” artists, or for other purposes.

SAG-AFTRA also wants the studios to get union consent on individual uses of AI, which the studios have refused to grant. There is also the dispute over the background players.

SAG-AFTRA wants to limit the use of self-recorded auditions, which have become the industry standard in the wake of the pandemic. The union wishes to limit these hearings to a maximum of five pages of material. The AMPTP proposed an eight-page limit. The two sides are also working on turnaround times and a provision that would specify that no special lighting or equipment is needed.

Pension and health contributions

Producers pay pension and health plan contributions based on performers’ earnings up to a certain threshold. For a half-hour episode, the cap is $15,000; for an hour, it’s $24,500. SAG-AFTRA wants to raise those caps to $45,000 and $75,000, respectively, to account for 40 years of inflation. The AMPTP agreed to increase the caps to $20,000 and $30,000.

Actors Access is a site that has a virtual monopoly on posting casting notices. Actors can register and post their biography and audition materials and connect to jobs. The site has both a free tier and a premium tier, and there are fees to download reels. SAG-AFTRA maintains that those who pay for the premium tier receive preferential treatment. The union would demand that actors seeking employment under the contract do not have to pay to access the jobs.

Gary Marsh, who runs the company, said actors don’t have to pay to download audition materials. He said he didn’t know how his company was involved in the negotiation. The AMPTP argued that it cannot accept a provision aimed at a third party that is not part of the negotiation.

Option periods for television actors

In the age of streaming, actors have been forced to wait longer and longer to find out if their show has been renewed. It’s one of the main ways the shift to streaming has affected actor compensation. SAG-AFTRA reached a deal with Netflix last year that limits option periods to 18 months from the start of a season’s production. The union would like to obtain the same agreement with the rest of the companies represented by the AMPTP. The studio group said it agreed to do so for actors earning less than $65,000 per episode in half-hour shows and less than $70,000 per episode in hour-long shows.

Background actors outside of Los Angeles and New York

The SAG-AFTRA contract only covers background actors in a handful of locations across the country — mostly New York and Los Angeles. The union would like to represent extras across the United States. The AMPTP has argued that it cannot use contract negotiation to extend its jurisdiction, and that this is a non-binding subject of negotiation. SAG-AFTRA withdrew the proposal.

SAG-AFTRA also argues that its contract should cover performance capture play. Performance capture is not explicitly covered, although much of this work is done under contracts anyway. As with the issue of background players, the AMPTP said the union was wrongly using bargaining to expand its jurisdiction.

(Photo: Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA)