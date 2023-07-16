Entertainment
James Cameron Spills ‘Offensive’ Titanic Rumor – The Hollywood Reporter
James Cameron has sounded off on an “offensive” rumor that has been reported in several UK publications regarding the Titan submersible tragedy.
The sun first reported the anonymous source story claiming the Oscar winner Titanic The director was in talks with a major streamer to direct a movie or series about Titan’s ill-fated last voyage, which claimed the lives of five people.
“I don’t usually respond to offensive rumors in the media, but I need it now,” Cameron wrote on Twitter. “I’m NOT talking about an OceanGate movie, and I never will be.”
The original story quoted a source as saying, “The Titan disaster is already considered a major series for one of the biggest streamers in the world – and James is the top choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart. He told the story of the Titanic with such compassion that it seems natural to him to tackle it. Retracing the steps of those aboard the Titan is a colossal undertaking, but there would be a lot of time, money and resources devoted to it. The story further claimed that Cameron was trying to field the likes of Matt Damon for the show.
After the tragedy unfolded last month, Cameron – a deep-sea submersible expert – gave several interviews explaining what went wrong from a technical standpoint.
Cameron told ABC News at the time, “A lot of people in the community were concerned about this sub and even wrote letters to the company saying what they were doing was too and what they did had to be certified.” He added: ‘I am struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned of ice in front of his ship, and yet he steamed full speed through an ice field on a moonless night and many died as a result. It is a very similar tragedy on the same site. It’s amazing and truly surreal.
Cameron noted that he himself is a submersible designer and understands the challenges of operating such a craft safely and successfully, and he championed the practice of deep-sea diving as a whole.
“It’s absolutely essential that people understand that deep submersible diving is a mature art,” Cameron said. “The safety record is the gold standard, absolutely, not just fatalities but no accidents. … Of course [what happened to the Titan is] the nightmare we have all lived with, we have lived it in the back of our minds.
Speaking at BBC News, Cameron added that he knew the submarine was doomed shortly after news of its disappearance first broke. “I felt in my bones what happened,” Cameron said. “For the sub’s electronics to fail, its communications system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously – the sub went away. I knew that sub sat exactly below its last known depth and position. That’s exactly where they found it. [It] felt like an extended, nightmarish masquerade where people are running around talking about popping noises and talking about oxygen and all that other stuff.
Cameron’s box office success in 1997 Titanic strongly presented footage of the wreck site and the use of submersibles to explore the remains of the ship.
The US Coast Guard said the missing submarine imploded while diving near the wreckage site and all aboard were killed instantly.
The assessment was based on a search and rescue team finding debris from the Titan on the ocean floor.
The submarine was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, whose CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead. Rush had been criticized for past interviews where he expressed a casual attitude towards safety and for using off-the-shelf components for some aspects of his submarine, which had not been certified.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/james-cameron-titan-sub-movie-1235536999/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump looking for a running mate: to counter Kamala Harris? | world news
- James Cameron Spills ‘Offensive’ Titanic Rumor – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sherpao calls for general elections on time
- Pope approves appointment of Shanghai bishop after the fact | News
- President Jokowi stressed his focus on working to ensure Indonesia doesn’t fall into the wrong category
- SAG players strike: Talks stalled over AI, streaming and pay rises
- See a list of top speakers for LHSCA Coaches Clinic | High school sports
- The man who originally posted the blue dress illusion accused of trying to kill his wife
- Hear the TV presenter attack the audience who defended the Russian general
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up visit to UAE, leaves for India
- Ron DeSantis vows to ban CDBCs in the US if elected president
- Star Ron Perlman Seems to Threaten Hollywood Execs in Writers’ Battle: We Know Where He Lives’