James Cameron Spills ‘Offensive’ Titanic Rumor – The Hollywood Reporter

James Cameron has sounded off on an “offensive” rumor that has been reported in several UK publications regarding the Titan submersible tragedy.

The sun first reported the anonymous source story claiming the Oscar winner Titanic The director was in talks with a major streamer to direct a movie or series about Titan’s ill-fated last voyage, which claimed the lives of five people.

“I don’t usually respond to offensive rumors in the media, but I need it now,” Cameron wrote on Twitter. “I’m NOT talking about an OceanGate movie, and I never will be.”

The original story quoted a source as saying, “The Titan disaster is already considered a major series for one of the biggest streamers in the world – and James is the top choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart. He told the story of the Titanic with such compassion that it seems natural to him to tackle it. Retracing the steps of those aboard the Titan is a colossal undertaking, but there would be a lot of time, money and resources devoted to it. The story further claimed that Cameron was trying to field the likes of Matt Damon for the show.

After the tragedy unfolded last month, Cameron – a deep-sea submersible expert – gave several interviews explaining what went wrong from a technical standpoint.

Cameron told ABC News at the time, “A lot of people in the community were concerned about this sub and even wrote letters to the company saying what they were doing was too and what they did had to be certified.” He added: ‘I am struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned of ice in front of his ship, and yet he steamed full speed through an ice field on a moonless night and many died as a result. It is a very similar tragedy on the same site. It’s amazing and truly surreal.

Cameron noted that he himself is a submersible designer and understands the challenges of operating such a craft safely and successfully, and he championed the practice of deep-sea diving as a whole.

“It’s absolutely essential that people understand that deep submersible diving is a mature art,” Cameron said. “The safety record is the gold standard, absolutely, not just fatalities but no accidents. … Of course [what happened to the Titan is] the nightmare we have all lived with, we have lived it in the back of our minds.

Speaking at BBC News, Cameron added that he knew the submarine was doomed shortly after news of its disappearance first broke. “I felt in my bones what happened,” Cameron said. “For the sub’s electronics to fail, its communications system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously – the sub went away. I knew that sub sat exactly below its last known depth and position. That’s exactly where they found it. [It] felt like an extended, nightmarish masquerade where people are running around talking about popping noises and talking about oxygen and all that other stuff.

Cameron’s box office success in 1997 Titanic strongly presented footage of the wreck site and the use of submersibles to explore the remains of the ship.

The US Coast Guard said the missing submarine imploded while diving near the wreckage site and all aboard were killed instantly.

The assessment was based on a search and rescue team finding debris from the Titan on the ocean floor.

The submarine was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, whose CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead. Rush had been criticized for past interviews where he expressed a casual attitude towards safety and for using off-the-shelf components for some aspects of his submarine, which had not been certified.