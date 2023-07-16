Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, an industry veteran, has been found dead in a rented flat in the vicinity of Talegaon Dabhade near Pune.

Police reported on Saturday that the body of the 77-year-old actor was found on Friday evening, and it is suspected that he died around three days before the body was found.

“We received a call from the neighbors of the apartment, where Mahajani lived alone, informing us of a foul smell coming from his house. We went to the scene and broke down the door of the apartment, where he was taken. found dead,” said a senior official from the Talegaon Dabhade police station.

“It is suspected that he died three days ago,” he said. Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, had been residing in Talegaon Dabhade for eight months, the police official said.

His remains have been sent to hospital for an autopsy, police said. Mahajani acted in several Marathi films from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s.

Some of his notable films as an actor include “Mumbaicha Fauzdar”, “Zunj” and “Kalat Nakalat”. His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences over Mahajani’s death. Marathi veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani, who dominated the hearts of the public with his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chairman Sharad Pawar has also paid tribute to the actor, saying his untimely demise has caused great loss to the Marathi film industry. “We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!” Pawar said in a tweet.

(With PTI entries)

Updated: July 15, 2023, 1:06 PM IST