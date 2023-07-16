AI emerges as a common enemy for actors and writers in Hollywood

The massive Hollywood machine has come to a complete halt for the first time in a generation as writers and actors take to the streets on Friday to protest against industry plans to embrace artificial intelligence, among other points of criticism. conflict.

“It’s the first time in history that a lot of people say together, it’s not right”, member and actor of SAG-AFTRA Danny Hogan said Decrypt outside Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles. “We have to fight for our image and our voice as an artist, and we have to fight for our income rights.”

While many SAG-AFTRA members walked the picket lines in solidarity with the more than 20,000 WGA writers already on strike since May 2, Friday marked the first official day of a joint strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell apart on Wednesday.

After negotiations failed, SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members continued to hit, The move comes two weeks after the two sides agreed to an extension of talks which ended on July 12.

SAG-AFTRA members join WGA members on the picket lines outside Hollywood Studios. Image: Jason Nelson/Decrypt.

“I don’t think the AMPTP has realized how much we’re ready to fight,” SAG-AFTRA member and actress Laci Mosley said. “They think they’re going to wait for us and starve people to motivate us to come back to the table.

They are crazy because we are used to living without money,” she added.

The rapid passage of AI into the mainstream is disrupting the writing process, creating wrong wrong, and the spread of AI-generated art has left many in the industry wondering how it will affect their livelihoods. Despite the potential of AI making the movie industry more effectiveMosley, who starred in the reboot of “iCarly” and “Lopez vs. Lopez,” says she’s adamantly against studios using AI to replace humans.

“They don’t understand that no one goes into this industry without having a heart and wanting to do it for a deeper purpose: to connect with people,” she said. “A computer cannot recreate what we do and what we worked for.”

SAG-AFTRA members join WGA members on the picket lines outside Hollywood Studios. Image: Jason Nelson/Decrypt.

The arrival in force of SAG-AFTRA members on the picket lines reinvigorated the protest.

“The Energy is Just Crazy”, Writer, Director and Actor Ike Barinholtz said Decrypt. “I’ve seen at least 1,000 people here, and seeing the solidarity in action is quite inspiring.” Barinholtz said he was firmly skeptical, keep it away from me.

“I need someone to say that AI is going to cure cancer, or it’s going to solve world hunger,” he said. “Once he does things like that, I’ll start to take him seriously, but the way I see him now, he undermines one of the few human necessities in life: art.”

Because it’s inspired by the human experience, Barinholtz, who has starred in “MadTV,” “Suicide Squad,” “White House Plumbers,” and “History of the World: Part II,” said all art, whether a painting, poem, film, TV show, play, or stand-up comedy, must be generated by humans from human experience .

SAG-AFTRA members join WGA members on the picket lines outside Hollywood Studios. Image: Jason Nelson/Decrypt.

According Deadline. News of the comments made its way to the picket lines, and instead of demoralizing WGA members, it energized the crowd.

“None of us were surprised by this, honestly,” said a member of the WGA’s bargaining committee. Michael Schur said Decrypt. “That’s what they do; that’s how companies try to crush work by making it tedious, and they wait until people who don’t have a lot of money are desperate; then they come back in crawling.”

Schur, who served as executive producer of HBO’s “Hacks” and co-creator of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” said the strike will end when the AMPTP shows genuine interest in talking again and engaging the WGA and SAG. -AFTRA on key issues, including AI.

“But they weren’t interested in talking about it at the time and clearly weren’t interested in talking about it with SAG, Schur said. So the phrase ‘the ball is in their court’ was never as appropriate as right now.”