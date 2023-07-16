MS Dhoni has fun with popular actor Yogi Babu. The video is viral – Watch

From nine to ninety years old, from an ordinary man to a celebrity, MS Dhoni’s popularity is all encompassing. India’s most successful cricket captain of all time no longer plays at international level but he still commands a huge fan base. Recently, he was on tour in Chennai, where he is widely revered as Thala, promoting a film. He met fans and celebrities like Vignesh Shivan and Yogi Babu. A video has gone viral on social media where Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, can be seen sharing some funny moments with popular actor Yogi Babu.

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, where the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The whole of social media was flooded with wishes and messages for the “cool captain”. Not only the fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious cricket ball hitter, but mellowed over time to become a finisher who would guide his team to victory with his calculated aggression and his incredible tactics.

Dhoni’s strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 points at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifty for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicket-striker is India’s fifth-highest goalscorer in ODI (with Sachin Tendulkar atop with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score over 10,000 carries at an average of over 50 while going down the order makes his stats even more amazing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the team to their fifth title in the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will depend on his physical condition.

