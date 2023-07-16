The real Cillian Murphy: the Irish actor and his wife of 19 years live in Dublin with their two teenagers

He is known worldwide for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Dunkirk and now Christopher Nolan’s much-loved Oppenheimer.

Yet Cillian Murphy, 47, is notoriously private – offering only a sliver of detail about himself throughout his years in the spotlight.

So what do we know about the Irish star? Here, FEMAIL dives into the father-of-two’s home life, early career, and family as we examine insights Cillian shared with his fans.

The Tommy Shelby actor was born in Cork in 1976 to a mother who taught French, while his father, Brendan, worked as a school inspector before joining the Department for Education. His grandfather, aunts and uncles were also teachers.

But unwilling to follow the family tradition of working in education, Cillian pursued a career in the arts after getting a “huge high” from her drama module at Catholic high school Presentation Brothers College.

However, his first stage love turned out not to be acting – he turned his talents to music instead.

Cillian and his bandmates from The Sons of Mr. Green Genes, including his brother, were even offered a five-album record deal.

However, they were forced to turn down the opportunity by his parents, with the actor explaining, “My brother was still in school. I was 18 and he was 16, the thought of losing two of us was just too outrageous and horrifying for them, so it didn’t happen and then it all kind of fell apart.

“In retrospect, the music industry is just terrible. Unless you’re very successful, it’s really hard to make a living. We crashed and burned pretty quickly in this industry,” Cillian told the podcast Armchair Expert, via The Irish Examiner.

TheCorkman went on to study law at University College Cork before dropping out in a bid to break into the acting world.

But recalling the moment he informed his parents of his decision, he said: “It was not a happy time in our family history,” reported The Independent.ie.

Cillian also spoke about her “pretty average upbringing” in a video withVicesaying, “I grew up in Cork, my parents are teachers.

“Pretty average, middle-class upbringing, you know? They were, I think, probably anxious for me to do well in school and go to college, do all that stuff.

“I foolishly decided to pursue law studies. But I was playing music. I was playing in a band, and I just started playing then.

“Those two things were happening and they became much more important than going to college. I didn’t really go there at all, and I failed the first year gloriously.

But he quickly found success as an actor, appearing in the late 90s Irish film Disco Pigs and Danny Boyle’s violent horror 28 Days Later in 2002.

He is also known for his appearance in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy as the villainous Dr. Jonathan Crane and his alter-ego Scarecrow.

Most famously, he played Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders for six seasons from 2013 to 2022 – but said he couldn’t have stuck to the work schedule without his ‘incredible wife’.

He married Irish artist Yvonne McGuinness in 2004, after the couple first met at one of his rock band’s shows in 1996. They went on to have two children together, Malachy, 17, and Aran, 16.

Cillian said QGof his work schedule: “I couldn’t do this without [my wife] and its understanding. But it’s a fight.

“I think it’s for any dad whose job takes him away, which he usually does, and consumes him, which is what my job does.”

He added: “I make sure I try not to go from job to job because that means you live in a bubble of sets, hotels, sets, hotels, places. ‘planes, film festivals – which for me is not the reality. So I just check six months out of the year.

Cillian and her family now live in Dublinafter spending nearly £1.7million on a Victorian townhouse.

The four-storey house, originally built in 1863, is located in Monkstown, South County Dublin, and has six double bedrooms as well as four reception rooms.

However, while the family is now based in Dublin, his sons were born in London and stayed there until 2015 before all moving to Ireland, with the actor joking that they moved because his sons were developing “accents very classy English people”.

“We had been in London for 14 years, our two children were born there. We only came back to Dublin in 2015,” he told theExpert Armchair podcast.

“It’s kind of an Irish story, you know, of walking away, doing your thing and coming home.” This seems to be a common narrative for the Irish.

“We wanted the kids to be Irish, and they were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens and they had very posh English accents and I didn’t enjoy that too much. Our parents are of a certain age and it was just a good time to come home.

The 5ft 7in star also noted that his sons are almost taller than him.

It also looks like he won’t be following in the acting elite’s footsteps, saying he “couldn’t consider” moving to Los Angeles.

Cillian said: “I love to visit and I love the food and I love the weather. I don’t know, I just feel European, I just feel Irish. I would feel a bit like an intruder if I lived in California, I couldn’t imagine living there permanently.