Marathi veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani dies aged 77 in Pune





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Marathi veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani Veteran Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani has been found dead in a rented apartment in Talegaon Dabhade district near the city of Pune, police said. The body of the 77-year-old once-actor was recovered on the evening of Friday July 14, police said, adding that it is believed he died around three days ago. “We received a call from the neighbors of the apartment, where Mahajani lived alone, informing us of a foul smell coming from his house. We went to the scene and broke down the door of the apartment, where he was taken. found dead,” said a senior official from the Talegaon Dabhade police station. Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, has been residing in Talegaon Dabhade for eight months, the police official said. His remains have been sent to hospital for an autopsy, police said. Mahajani, who was widely regarded as the Vinod Khanna of Marathi cinema, had a successful career spanning decades. He made his film debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Lakshmi, Duniya Kari Salaam, Gondhalat Gandal and Mumbai Chi Faujdaar. Despite financial setbacks in his personal life, he continued to contribute to the Marathi film industry. His son, Gashmeer Mahajani, is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences over Mahajani’s death saying, “Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani who ruled the hearts of the public with his impressive acting skills has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute (sic).” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chairman Sharad Pawar has also paid tribute to the actor, saying his untimely demise has caused great loss to the Marathi film industry. “We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani (sic)!” Pawar said in a tweet. In the midst of sadness, Gashmeer Mahajani, her son, comes to terms with the loss of his beloved father. The news of Ravindras’ passing has undoubtedly left a void in his life as he goes through this difficult time. The support and love from his fans and the industry will no doubt bring comfort during this time of grief. Gashmeer Mahajani, a popular actor in the TV industry, is currently appearing on the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Latest entertainment news

