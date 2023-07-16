Who is Chicago Fire’s highest paid actor?





chicago fire has a list of proven players. They brought the show to life over its eleven seasons, and they were rewarded for their efforts (and their ability to pull off terrifying stunts) with an impressive salary. Unfortunately, salaries have become more of a contentious point for the show, and the rest of the One Chicago franchise, which moves on to 2024. NBC renewed all three shows, but announced it would ask writers to limit the number of appearances by supporting characters, so the budgets for each episode will be smaller. All of these discussions about salaries have led us to wonder about the chicago fire cast members, and which of them earns the most from the show. We can confirm this is the actor you thought it would be… What is Taylor Kinney’s salary in Chicago Fire? Taylor Kinney is the highest paid actor in chicago fire. That’s fitting, considering he’s appeared in more episodes than almost anyone else and has been the stealth protagonist of the entire series (along with Jesse Spencer’s Casey). meow reports that Kinney has a net worth of $8 million, and most of it comes from his chicago fire salary. He earns around $24,000 per episode. Kinney is in a complicated situation with the series. He announced his leave last season, and while he hasn’t said anything about leaving the show for good, he’s also been quiet about when he plans to return. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over 67 live sports and entertainment channels with a FREE 7-day trial! He’s appeared sporadically on social media, but there’s no suggestion he’ll be there for the Season 12 premiere. Specific details regarding his contract, or plans to renegotiate, are also unclear. Kinney’s situation is further complicated by the actors’ strike. It’s unclear when the strike will be resolved, but it’s very possible that it will extend into the fall, which will delay the entire show until 2024. For the last chicago fire spoilers and news, plus more on the entire series, follow the Chicago Fire category at One Chicago Center.

