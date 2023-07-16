Entertainment
How Final Fantasy 16’s De Dion Actor Connects With Fans
Seeing the culmination of an artistic effort is always something exciting. For developers, actors, gamers, and more, seeing the end result and experiencing it for yourself can be thrilling. The culmination of all this in Final Fantasy 16 it’s the players who benefit from the combined development efforts of Square Enix, the performances put in place for the players, and more. It seems safe to say that Clive wouldn’t be Clive without Ben Starr, Barnabas wouldn’t be Barnabas without David Menkin, and Dion wouldn’t be Dion without Stewart Clarke.
However, it often happens that players enjoy these stories in different ways, with different interpretations. In fact, while Clarke was recently discussing her portrayal of Final Fantasy 16′s Bahamut Dion Lesage’s Dominant with Game Rant, he also confirmed not having a PS5 to play the title. Interestingly enough, just as Dion connects with many figures throughout the game, Clarke took the opportunity to connect with those who play it.
Because Clarke doesn’t have a PlayStation 5 – although he admits Final Fantasy 16 might be a system seller for him – he had to find another way to witness Dion’s story for himself and did so through various streamers playing the game.
“I’ll be honest upfront, I don’t currently have a PS5 so I haven’t been able to play it! I watched the story unfold via streamers (thanks to Esfand, Hollow and RogersBase through which I watched most of it) It was almost more fun doing it this way because I got to experience all the heartbreaking beats of the story with the streamers and their conversation, which was a lot of fun!
Watching game streams brings another dimension to how they are experienced. It allows those who love a game to share the experience with the larger community that forms around that game. Additionally, for creative influences on a game, it gives the opportunity to see in real time how their work is received by members of their audience. And according to Clarke, audiences had rave reactions to Dion.
“It’s wonderful to hear how many people have come into contact with Dion, in all of his complexities. He is a true tragic hero, and it was incredibly exciting to receive so many messages about how people have been touched or affected by his in-game arc! As I thought while reading the script, he’s a character that suggests a rich story even in the short time we spend with him. If enough people care about him, maybe we can see more! I’m looking at Square Enix, ha!
Undeniably, Dion is an essential character. He is selfless and almost wrongly generous, as he often attacks Bahamut without caring about the consequences it has on his health. He wants what’s best for his people, and this sparks a strong internal conflict around how his father is changing over the course of his life. Although he loves Terence, Clarke says Dion is married to the people of Sanbreque. Dion’s exciting connections to other characters and her compelling yet tragic redemption arc are also undoubtedly a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to the character’s success with fans. But some of that support no doubt comes from Dion’s role as the first openly gay main character in a Final Fantasy title. Inhabiting this pivotal role meant a lot to Clarke.
“[It was] a huge honor and a huge responsibility. I was so excited to read the script to portray that side of Dion and to treat it with the respect and truth that I wanted to bring to the rest of the role. Dion isn’t defined by his sexuality, but it’s an undeniable part of him, and his relationship with Terence is another heartbreaking example of Dion’s ability to put others above himself and his own happiness. It’s so exciting and important to have characters like Dion, who are not coded, where their sexuality is not “to be interpreted”, it’s just a fact. Everyone deserves to be seen in the media they enjoy.
Beyond streaming, Clarke hopes to foster greater community interaction with fans and has a specific request for artists on the Final Fantasy 16 community.
“I just wish we had seen Dion Bahamut’s semi-primed form at some point,” he said. “Fan artists, hit me with your renditions!
Final Fantasy 16 is available on PS5.
|
