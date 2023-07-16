The Aussie actor explains what the SAG AFTRA strike is all about. Show





Are you intrigued by all the talk surrounding the SAG AFTRA strike in Hollywood, but not sure what the strike is really about? Australian actor Luke Cook, who appears on several US shows, explained how the strike is affecting actors like him, in a recent TikTok video. (Also Read: Oppenheimer’s First US Red Carpet Canceled in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike, Film Will Still Screen) Luke Cook as Lucifer in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina SAG-AFTRA stands for Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It is a union that represents actors, particularly in the fields of cinema and television. Composed of approximately 160,000 members, the organization was born on March 30, 2012 from the merger of SAG (created in 1933) and AFTRA (created in 1937). The current strike is one of the largest in Hollywood in recent memory. Who is Luke Cook? Luke is a 36-year-old Australian actor residing in Los Angeles, California. While he had guest appearances in James Gunn’s 2017 Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the ABC sitcom Modern Family and ABC’s legal thriller series How To Get Away With Murder, he is best known for playing the recurring role of Lucifer on Netflix’s fantasy show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Luke Cook clarifies that not all actors are millionaires Since many naysayers oppose the SAG AFTRA strike based on the impression that all actors are millionaires and don’t need more compensation, Luke dismissed the prejudice by citing his own example. I am not a millionaire. I drive a 2010 Mazda S3. My previous car was a 2003 Ford Torris. 95% of SAG actors aren’t millionaires. They usually earn their living through secondary hustle. I am one of those actors. The actors you are thinking of are series regulars or stars of big movies. The actors around them – guest stars, co-stars, etc. – actors like me, we’re paid tokens,” Luke said in a TikTok video. Luke details his own pay disparity “I’ll give you an example. I did a show called Dollface last year. They put me on a billboard at Sunset (Boulevard) and you know how much they paid me? Zero. The amount they paid me for the show is not much better I live in Los Angeles and I have two children The amount they paid me per episode is two weeks work, is $7,500 Then it’s taxed, manager takes 10%, agent takes 10%, lawyer takes 5% Now I’m a rung below the regulars on the show, who sometimes even make 100 $000 per episode. They’re rich and they deserve it too. They’re usually very talented people. Luke says strikes are about actors like him A big part of this strike is to get actors like me better paid. This is part of the profits that these streamers and big companies bring in. This strike is not about millionaires. Like I said, 95% of SAG actors can’t survive just doing this job. Your favorite actor may not even be affected by this deal, whatever it is. They will continue to be paid thousands of dollars. As a fighter and someone who has a side job, I’m just asking to get paid more to do your favorite TV shows. If you see me on TV, I shouldn’t have two odd jobs just to survive, Luke said, logging off. Learn more about the strike Both guilds have similar issues with studios and streaming services. They worry about contracts that follow inflation and residual payments, which compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original broadcast, such as in reruns or on streaming services. The unions also want to put in place safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work in film and television. So far, the strike has been joined by the likes of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Ginnifer Goodwin and Sean Astin, among others. Recently, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and actor Priyanka Chopra also lent their support to the SAG-AFTRA strike. ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

