Connect with us

Entertainment

When Madhavan met Modi, Macron: Rocketry actor talks about taking selfie with PM, French president

When Madhavan met Modi, Macron: Rocketry actor talks about taking selfie with PM, French president

 


Renowned actor R Madhavan was among the distinguished participants attending the grand banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. During his interaction with President Macron, the actor expressed his joy and expressed his deep admiration as an ardent admirer of the esteemed French leader.

A ceremonial dinner was held at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris on the occasion of the French National Day. The organization of banquets in this prestigious place had been interrupted since the visit of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and President Macron for giving a valuable lesson in elegance and modesty. He sent his best wishes for the eternal prosperity of France and India.

The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as the peoples of the two countries, was palpable and intense during the National Day celebration in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was in awe of the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations”, Madhavan wrote.

The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams will bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and kindly rose to be part of it…a moment that will forever be etched in my mind both for the uniqueness and the impact of this photo,” the actor added.

Madhavan also highlighted the significance of July 14, 2023, as a witness to the remarkable and triumphant launch of Chandrayaan-3, with the reliable Vikas engine developed with the help of SEP France, under the leadership of Nambi Narayanan. Also, he offered prayers for the success of their vital and extraordinary mission.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was quick to react to Madhavans’ Instagram post. So proud of all your well-deserved accomplishments,” Shetty wrote.

Brother Kamal Hai!! You took a selfie with me and the president of the world is with you!!! Can I just say you belong to me!!!” actor Ronit Roy wrote.

President Macron previously expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to France by sharing a compilation video featuring highlights from their powerful events. The video featured moments of interaction between Madhavan and Macron, including a handshake and praise from the Indian actor.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 16, 2023, 08:36 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/when-madhavan-met-modi-macron-rocketry-actor-speaks-on-taking-selfie-with-pm-french-president-11689476277533.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: