When Madhavan met Modi, Macron: Rocketry actor talks about taking selfie with PM, French president

Renowned actor R Madhavan was among the distinguished participants attending the grand banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. During his interaction with President Macron, the actor expressed his joy and expressed his deep admiration as an ardent admirer of the esteemed French leader.

A ceremonial dinner was held at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris on the occasion of the French National Day. The organization of banquets in this prestigious place had been interrupted since the visit of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and President Macron for giving a valuable lesson in elegance and modesty. He sent his best wishes for the eternal prosperity of France and India.

The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as the peoples of the two countries, was palpable and intense during the National Day celebration in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was in awe of the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations”, Madhavan wrote.

The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams will bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and kindly rose to be part of it…a moment that will forever be etched in my mind both for the uniqueness and the impact of this photo,” the actor added.

Madhavan also highlighted the significance of July 14, 2023, as a witness to the remarkable and triumphant launch of Chandrayaan-3, with the reliable Vikas engine developed with the help of SEP France, under the leadership of Nambi Narayanan. Also, he offered prayers for the success of their vital and extraordinary mission.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was quick to react to Madhavans’ Instagram post. So proud of all your well-deserved accomplishments,” Shetty wrote.

Brother Kamal Hai!! You took a selfie with me and the president of the world is with you!!! Can I just say you belong to me!!!” actor Ronit Roy wrote.

President Macron previously expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to France by sharing a compilation video featuring highlights from their powerful events. The video featured moments of interaction between Madhavan and Macron, including a handshake and praise from the Indian actor.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 16, 2023, 08:36 IST

Topics