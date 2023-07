Doctor Strange 2 actor agrees with criticism of his Marvel movie return

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Hayley Atwell has been candidly reflecting on her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The 2022 sequel featured an extended sequence where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) visits an alternate reality and encounters the Illuminati, which is led by alternate versions of heroes including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Captain Carter (Atwell), a version of her MCU character Peggy Carter who received the super-soldier serum instead of Captain America. The Illuminati are then summarily destroyed by a rampaging Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Atwell recently appeared on an episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his role in Marvel and join the Mission: Impossible 7 cast, ahead of the current SAG-AFTRA strike, during which actors from stricken projects are refraining from promotional appearances. During their conversation, she reflects on Peggy’s brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesscalling it a “frustrating time“and the feeling”it really doesn’t serve Peggy very wellCheck out Atwell’s candid discussion in the quotes and video below starting at 29:59: She was like, “I could do this all day”, and then [gets] immediately cut in half by a Frisbee. And, I’m like, “Oh, that’s not really serving Peggy very well.”

Does Peggy Carter have a future in the MCU? Peggy Carter had one of the most unique backstories of any MCU character. She has appeared in many different forms, including her introduction as a young woman in Captain America: The First Avenger and her reappearance as an aged version of herself in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His other appearances in various timelines and universes also include two seasons of the TV series Agent Carterwhich follows his work with Howard Stark in the 1940s. Related: An MCU Captain Carter Spinoff Would Undo 4 Marvel Crimes Considering all the different forms and properties she’s appeared in, it’s entirely possible for Atwell to reprise the role again. However, the actor’s most recent statements on the matter seem to imply that there are currently no plans for his return. As the MCU moves forward into the future, especially with a new version of Captain America now that the role has been taken over by Sam Wilson from Anthony Mackie, there may not be more opportunities for her to appear. beyond minor appearances like her. Doctor Strange 2 cameo. Whether Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends up being Atwell’s last appearance in the role, so maybe it’s not quite a fitting send-off. That being said, he’s just an alternate version of his character, which is best served by his appearance as Captain Carter, also known as Captain Britain, in the animated series. What if…?, where she was also played by a returning Atwell. She also has an implied happy ending alongside Captain America in the MCU’s mainline following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Source: Happy Sad Confused Key Release Dates

