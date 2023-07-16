‘Motherf*ckers gave me Worst Actor Ever Razzie’: Eddie Murphy quits Hollywood after winning Worst Actor of the Razzie Decade





Edward “Eddie” Regan Murphy is an actor, director, producer, comedian and singer. From 1980 to 1984, Murphy was part of the cast of Saturday Night Livewhich was a struggling show, and he is often credited with saving the show. In 2007, he won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding portrayal of soul singer James ‘Thunder’ Early in dream girls, in addition to receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the same role. Considering that’s not even all, why did Murphy decide to leave Hollywood? Read more: Sylvester Stallone retaliated against Eddie Murphy by creating a $160 million darker version of his most iconic film Murphy and his Worst Actor of the Razzie Decade The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, is a parody awards show that’s a sarcastic recognition of the industry’s most disappointing and underachieving films. It was founded by John Wilson and Mo Murphy, who are both alumni of the UCLA film program and experienced professionals in the film industry. The Razzies are a lighthearted approach to celebrating critically condemned films in a satirical way. The term raspberry is used in a playful and irreverent sense, akin to the act of “blow a raspberry.” It was these same awards that would become the reason for Murphy’s absence from Hollywood. In a 2021 interview with Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, Murphy said, I made shitty movies. I was like, this shit is not fun. They give me Razzies. Motherf*ckers gave me the worst actor ever Razzie. So I thought maybe it was time to take a break. I was only going to take a break for a year, and then all of a sudden, six years have passed and I’m sitting on the couch, Murphy continued. And I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want the last load of bullshit they see me doing to be bullshit. Eddie Murphy received multiple Worst Actor of the Year Razzies for multiple roles in 2002, 2007, and 2008. It wasn’t until he received the Worst Actor of the Year Razzie in 2010 that Murphy called it quits. pause. Read more: Why Hollywood Rejected $200 Million Rich Dr. Dolittle Star Eddie Murphy: I Never Want To Do Anything Else Sucks Again Murphy’s Time in Hollywood During his time on SNLMurphy made his big screen debut in 1982 with the film 48 hours. He went on to achieve huge success with a string of blockbuster hits including Stock exchangesTHE Beverly Hills Cop series, Coming to America, Harlem NightsAnd 48 more hours. While Murphy’s popularity dipped slightly in the 1990s, he enjoyed a resurgence with a series of family films, including MulaneTHE Shrek franchise, dream girlsand the crazy teacher movies. Not only did he show off his acting skills, but Murphy also ventured into film production, overseeing projects such as vampire in brooklyn, LifeAnd Harlem Nights, the last of which he also directed. In 2017, it was announced that Murphy would reprise his iconic role in the Beverly Hills Cop series, back for Beverly Hills Cop 4, a future version of which is planned. He even reprized his role in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the first film. Murphy is also set to portray George Clinton in an untitled biopic, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Read more: Shrek Star Eddie Murphys $200 Million Fortune Makes Him Immune to Relentless Box Office Bombs: Control Movies Are Over For Me Source: The digital solution

