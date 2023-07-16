» Things to do in and around Saratoga Springs: Sunday, July 16





TAKE THE DAY Country music singer Jason Aldean will perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday as part of his Highway Desperado Tour. Tickets start at $65.45. AROUND SARATOGA Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Society will tour from Vienna to Paris on Sunday with a concert at SPAC’s Spa Little Theater. The show, which begins at 3 p.m., will feature works by Haydn, Mozart and Faur. Tickets start at $54.

The Taste NY Pavilion will be open at Saratoga Racetrack all day Sunday, located inside Gate A at the top of the stretch. Food and beverages made in New York will be available for tasting and purchase.

Mazel Tov Cocktail Party!, a multi-ethnic group of collaborators, will perform at Caffe Lena on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. Tickets start at $16. SOMEWHERE ELSE The weekly Schenectady Greenmarket will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday in front of Schenectady Town Hall. There will be live entertainment as participating vendors sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other handicrafts. Free entry.

There will be a Punk Rock flea market at Empire Live in Albany on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Participating vendors will sell jewelry, antiques, and other oddities. Free entry.

The Brian Patneau Quintet is due to play at Scotias Freedom Park on Sunday as part of the Freedom Park Summer Concert Series. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Categories: On the Trail, ATT Bulletin, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs

