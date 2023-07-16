On the picket lines with Hollywood actors and writers, from LA to New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) It’s a Strike Girl summer.

So read a picket sign as the sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors the first day of their strike, demonstrating alongside writers who have I went Since May.

Together, the two guilds have immobilize the entertainment industry. On both coasts, however, there was a good mood in the air as picket lines have been invigorated by the support of some of the 65,000 actors that make up SAG-AFTRA (98% of members voted in favor of a strike back in June). It’s Hollywood biggest work battle in six decades, and the first double strike since 1960, reigniting fervor against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers just as a historic heat wave hits southern California.

In front of Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank, Calif., crowds of protesters chanted: Fists up, curtains down, LA is a union town. Food trucks flanking organizers’ tents served churros, boba tea and cold lemonade to protesters baking in the midday heat that reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius).

But the oppressive sun did not cool the atmosphere. Protesters doused themselves with water and danced to reggaeton music as passers-by in cars honked their horns in support of signs reading: Honk if your boss is overpaid.

Parents on the picket line hoisted their children over their shoulders and pushed toddlers in strollers, banging each other with signs that reflected defiant lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo’s new single, Vampire, and packed Big Strike Energy.

The template is in place, said Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA and once titular star of The Nanny during SAG’s press conference on Thursday. The whole business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI. If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble.

The infusion of support from SAG members was noted by comedian and writer Adam Conover, a SAG and WGA member who sits on the latter’s bargaining committee.

If you gain traction like it’s about 70 days into a strike, you’re going to win, Conover said. You know, the corporate strategy with the writers guild when we go on strike is to starve ourselves and wait, not even talking to us for months because they expect us to bleed support. Yet look at this, our picket lines are fuller than ever and we now have another striking union with us.

SAG and WGA last launched simultaneous strikes more than six decades ago.

What we won in 1960 were our health and pension plans, and the existence of residuals, Conover said. Now the executives are faced with the fact that not only are they not getting new storylines, but they can’t get anything out of it until they come back and make a fair deal, not with one union but with both unions .

Zora Bikangaga, also a member of both guilds, called the Friday picket invigorating and a testament to how the issues facing writers are pervasive across the industry.

While the industry’s business model has undergone major changes in the decades since the last strike, players say their prices and contracts have not changed to adjust for inflation and other changes.

They use labor saving as a way of saying, this is how you can be more independent, when in fact it diminishes the value and strength of organized labor, said actor Ron Song, who appeared on Amazon Freevees Jury Duty, what was nominated this week for four Emmys.

Former co-stars and acquaintances have reunited at protests. Some had not seen each other since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.

The first full day of the double strike was marked by energetic joy and unity mixed with anger and frustration.

For actor Stacey Travis, who has been an active participant in SAG-AFTRA for years, the decision to strike was not taken lightly.

It’s extraordinary and it’s sad, she said of the moment. It’s very difficult for everyone, so we’ve always taken it incredibly seriously. So it’s only when they’ve been backed against the wall and we have no options that we end up here.

That’s it for me, actor Peter Carellini said of the reason for the strike. Its AI Its residue. It’s the fact that Bob Chapek, Bob Iger, David Zaslav earn untold millions in bonuses while writers and actors go to the Emmys with negative bank accounts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.