Dr. Kick Named “Doc Hollywood” | Local News

BATESVILLE Local physician Kim Kick recently received the Indiana Doc Hollywood Award at this year’s Indiana Rural Health Associations Annual Conference. This award recognizes individuals who professionally care for those in rural areas across the country. His nomination was a compilation of testimonials from professionals and patients that highlighted his reputation as a truly caring physician.

Since 1998, residents of Batesville have benefited from the expertise, compassion, and dedication of family medicine doctor Kim Kick. Whether providing care to her patients, mentoring medical students or volunteering in her community, this Batesville native is leaving a positive impact for generations to come.

I have worked with Kim since 2007, said Beth Villani, FNP. She recruited me to work alongside her as Margaret Mary’s first nurse practitioner. Kim truly embodies the definition of a caring and compassionate family physician. I think providers who work in the same community where they live and raise their families have a different mindset. Kim’s dedication goes beyond Monday to Friday. She is familiar with our schools, connected to her church, dedicated to our community and always ready to serve.

When asked what kind of doctor Dr. Kick is, her patients describe her as patient, professional, knowledgeable, friendly, thorough, empathetic, and patient-centered. Many also say she made a personal connection with them, taking the time to learn about more than just their general health.

Over the years, longtime patient Jeff Ollier has taken his family to see Dr. Kick for medical care ranging from stitches for his son to assistance following his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Kick looked after four generations of my family, he said. On a scale of 1-10, I would give her an 11. She is friendly and has a great sense of humor. My parents are now deceased, but when they were alive and in need of help, she stopped by their house to help them. He’s really a good person.

Young mother Christia Schuler-Alvarez loves the convenience of being able to see Dr. Kick for everything from gynecological care to her son’s wellness visits.

I have complete confidence and the greatest respect for her, she said. She takes the time to listen to what I have to say, genuinely cares about my family, and remembers details of my personal life, so I never felt like another number to her.

Another longtime patient, Missy Cooper, remembers the support Dr. Kick provided when her mother had a stroke.

She was there at one of my lowest times, she said. When my mom had a stroke, Kim rushed to my side. She took me by the shoulders, calmed me down and helped me make the necessary decisions. After the stroke, she also encouraged my mom’s recovery by signing her up to walk alongside her in an upcoming race. Kim is truly the kind of doctor who motivates his patients and meets them where they need to be met.

Despite the time and dedication it takes to mentor medical students, Dr. Kick welcomed them into her practice so they could better understand what it takes to be a healthcare provider in a rural community.

Although Dr. Gloria Brelage now works alongside Dr. Kick in a shared medical practice, some of their first encounters were when she began seeing Dr. Kick for routine medical care in high school.

Dr. Kick inspired me and solidified my desire to practice family medicine, said Dr. Brelage. Working alongside him for 12 years has truly been a blessing! She spends her day seeing newborn babies to care for patients with such grace and love. Her love of neighbor and compassion for others can be seen in the hours she devotes to digging deeper into medical records or praying at the bedside of families. She is a real gem and such an asset to Southeast Indiana.

Recently, medical student Sophia Tunny also spent time observing Dr. Kick in his practice.

After just a few hours, I realized that she was not only a fantastic diagnostician, but also an expert at developing a strong relationship with her patients, which ultimately leads to better results, she said.

Medical student Emily Gutzwiller added, “Having the opportunity to shadow Dr. Kick has been one of the most influential and formative experiences on my path to a career in medicine. She shaped the way I hope to treat my future patients and shaped my goals for the physician I intend to become.

Anyone who knows Dr. Kick knows that she not only cares about her patients, but is invested in doing what it takes to see the entire community thrive. An advocate for local youth, she has not only been a longtime soccer coach, but also volunteers for So Loved Clothing Closet, an organization that provides clothing to local adoptive children. She has also long supported the ministries of St. Anthony’s Church, serving on the parish council and twice traveling to Haiti on medical missions to help their sister parish.

A graduate of Batesville High School, Dr. Kick has been involved with the Batesville Community Education Foundation for over 12 years, serving as Chairman of the Board three times.

She chaired our inaugural annual campaign fundraiser, going door-to-door in our community asking for donations, said Anne Wilson, CEO of BCEF. His efforts helped us raise $36,000 for public education in this first year alone. Additionally, Dr. Kick served as Chair of the Scholarships and Grants Selection Committee for six consecutive years. Whether it’s hand-addressing donor envelopes, selling raffle tickets, or marching in a parade to show our efforts, Dr. Kick is someone we can count on to be fully engaged. in our mission to support students in our rural communities.

Additionally, Dr. Kick was a founding member of the Indiana Coordinated School Health Council in 2004, a group that brought together parents and community members to examine the health and well-being of local students.

Perhaps the most impressive of all of Dr. Kicks’ accomplishments is his ability to run a successful medical practice while raising his own family.

Dr. Kick and her husband, Mike, have two children, Anna and Ben.

If there’s one quality that best describes my mother, it would be compassion, Anna said. I still remember as a young girl dreading going to the grocery store because I knew she would check in and chat with every patient we came across which would only increase the time it would take . My mother has always been my main source of advice and guided me through all the personal and professional dilemmas I have had. She has been by far the biggest role model and mentor to me. Despite an extremely demanding job, the time she dedicates to our family, as well as the community, is something I will never fully understand.

