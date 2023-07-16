Search | Culture & Leisure

It was still pretty light at 9:30 p.m. so I ended up waiting until 9:45 p.m. to get out and look up. As a result, I missed seeing Venus because it was already below the horizon from my vantage point. I had to wait until the next evening to catch the trio just after sunset. Now it’s Mars up there with Regulus in the middle and, as usual, it’s hard to miss Venus down below. Besides being so close to the horizon, Venus also sets a few minutes earlier each night. Mars also sets a few minutes earlier but sets about half an hour later than Venus. However, it’s not as bright as before. I usually use my star app to locate it. I’m also looking for the red star.
You may recall I mentioned that the crescent moon will join them on Thursday. What I didn’t realize is that Mars will have a close approach to the Moon that night. It will only be a moonburst since it is in its waxing crescent phase where it will have all three days. It seems that with as close as Venus was on the horizon at the time of this writing, it will still be a trio but with the moon taking Venus’s place.
Then, if you look west, you could still see the constellation Virgo, however, it also moved north. You should still be able to get a good view of the Virgo cluster. It’s a cluster of about 2,000 galaxies! They are between Vindemiatrix, which is at the northern end of the constellation, and towards Leo and Denebola, the second brightest star in the constellation Leo. There are about 2,000 galaxies in this cluster! If you look at the cluster through binoculars, they will look like a group of stars. A large enough telescope is needed to be able to see all the details.
As a result, were now able to see the tip of Scorpius, in the southwest.
Another item of note is the annual event of the Astronomical Societies of San Mateo County, the Star-B-Que taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. It starts with a potluck and a quasi-barbecue. I say quasi because the city of San Carlos still doesn’t allow barbecues in the park, so one of the council members grills all the treats at his house (across from the park) and then brings them to the park. The potluck is for sides and other treats. It is followed by a Star Party; it’s when members who have telescopes bring them to share with the public.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up”.
