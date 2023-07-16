SAG and WGA strike over use of technology in their work, an issue far bigger than entertainment





While the Screen Actors Guild has now joined the Writers Guild of America in a walkout, actors and writers from most of the nations film and TV projects strike together for the first time since 1960 (when SAG was led by a charismatic actor named Ronald Reagan). Union members have every right to make claims about how their work is used or, as the case may be, not used. Were not the first to point out the doubt of studio executives denouncing the alleged unreasonableness of people without whose work there would be no product to sell or industry to have. Striking writers and actors sing as they march in a picket line, Friday, July 14, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios in New York. The picket comes a day after the main actors union voted to join the screenwriters in a double-edged strike for the first time in more than six decades. The dispute immediately halted production in the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews/AP) Yet this moment has significance beyond movies and television. The SAG-WGA strike is the vanguard of a reorganization of management-worker relations at a time of technological monopolization and AI’s massive impact on the nature and stability of work. That SAG-AFTRA Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland chose, from dozens of issues, to emphasize the fact that the Alliance of Film and Television Producers apparently wanted the power to produce scans of background actors so that their AI-generated likenesses could be used in perpetuity without compensation is no coincidence. This is a labor dispute over the notion that work has an endpoint, and one that is fast approaching on the horizon. The unions’ position is fundamentally a rejection of management’s desire that their work be little more than training data for their AI replacements, or that they simply act as de facto contractors whose efforts Creatives can be adapted, used and repurposed to generate profit for studies and executives while they are left behind. Everyone who derives a salary from intellectual work should be careful, as should everyone who uses, appreciates and enjoys this work, that is, everyone. It may sound the same to you now, but we guarantee you’ll grow tired of AI-generated shows produced by fake computer actors and writers. By then, however, it may be too late.

