Flash flood causes cars to fill with water after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) — As bad weather swept through the subway, heavy rain interrupted Post Malone’s concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
Rana Jchaj says that when the rain started, there was an announcement that the concert had to end early because of the weather.
It started raining sideways, says Jchaj. The rain was slapping me in the face.
The early departure led to people rushing to their cars, only to find water filling the parking lots.
It was like a very economical version of Woodstock, says Jchaj.
Jchaj says he waded through knee deep water.
There are jackets and bottles and all those things floating in the water, says Jchaj. You could probably swim if you really wanted to.
Jchaj was back at the Amphitheater on Saturday to have his car towed.
I had a streak of bad luck, so it’s really comical at this point, says Jchaj.
He says his car filled with water and he couldn’t drive.
I walked two miles over the bridge and called a friend of mine who lives quite close, and he luckily picked me up and drove me home,” Jchaj said.
Others tell News 4 they spent hours traveling to St. Louis for the concert.
Shannon Weizeorick and her boyfriend CJ Kuhter traveled from Naperville, Illinois to see Post Malone for the fifth time.
They say last night was something they’ve only seen in the movies.
I think there were like three guys at one point, they probably pushed like five cars, Weizeorick said. Where we started was really deep and the higher you went the shallower it got so they were pushing these short cars through the depths to where they might be able to start and get out.
They tell News 4 it took them an hour and a half to pull out of the parking lot.
I was pretty worried because I’ve never seen anything like it, Kuhter said. Where I’m from we get rain like that, but it’s not something I’ve ever experienced. I was quite worried. Especially when we got to the car because it depended on the doors. I was a bit worried that the car wouldn’t start.
But rain or shine, Weizeorick says the performance was memorable.
I would do it again, Weizeorick said. I would go back there to see it.
News 4 has contacted LiveNation, which runs the venue, but hasn’t heard back.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.kmov.com/2023/07/16/flash-flooding-leads-cars-filling-with-water-after-concert-hollywood-casino-amphitheatre/
