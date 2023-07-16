Parents Share What They Learned From Watching Animated Kids’ Show ‘Bluey’: NPR

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Now from Japanese animation to Australian. It’s Wednesday night. He arrives at bedtime. And Jonah Tagani (ph), 4, is delighted.

JONAH TAGANI: Yes. Yes Yes Yes yes Yes.

DETROW: Because Wednesday is when a brand new batch of episodes of the Australian animated children’s show “Bluey” dropped on Disney+.

JONAH: Turn it on.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As the characters) Dad.

DETROW: It’s been about a year since American viewers last heard of Bluey, her sister Bingo and her parents, Bandit and Chilli. Jonah’s parents, Ahmed (ph) and Jennifer (ph), are also delighted. And that confuses Jonah.

JENNIFER: Jonah, do you think “Bluey” is for kids or for parents?

JONAH: “Bluey’s” actually for kids, man.

JENNIFER: And why do you think “Bluey” is for kids and not for parents?

JONAH: Because he’s so small.

DETROW: But it’s true. Parents love “Bluey”. I’ll admit I have an entire text channel with old high school friends where all we do is talk about this cartoon dog family. When NPR spoke to series creator Joe Brumm last year, he told us it was meant to speak to parents.

(SOUND CLIP FROM NPR ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

JOE BRUMM: I really just wanted to show that parents would love to watch with their kids, rather than just condoning it. Because I thought it must be a really good experience for a young kid, you know, a 4 or 5 year old kid to be sitting on a couch laughing with their parents at their favorite show.

DETROW: It’s so beyond tolerating, though. Many parents say they get parenting advice from “Bluey.” So we got parents together to talk about it. With me is Linda McGee from the Chicago area. Hi Linda.

LINDA MCGEE: Hello.

DETROW: How old are your children?

MCGEE: So my son is 5 years old. He will be 6 years old in December. And my daughter is 4 years old.

DETROW: Okay. And Joseph Peterson from Frederick, Maryland, and you? How old are your children?

JOSEPH PETERSON: Hi Scott. My son just turned 8.

DETROW: 8. Okay. And, Mari Brisco from New Orleans, how about you?

HUSBAND BRISCO: Hi. My daughter just turned 10 months.

DETROW: Ten months, not quite in the “Bluey” phase yet, but…

BRISCO: Not quite there.

DETROW: Soon.

BRISCO: Yes, that’s true.

DETROW: Linda, I have a feeling your kids are probably in their prime of “Bluey” age and in fact almost the same age as Bingo and Bluey. How did you become a fan too?

MCGEE: One day my daughter said to me, mom, I want you to come dance the mom part of “Bluey” with me.

DETROW: (Laughs).

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As the characters) Mom.

MCGEE: So she tried to incorporate me into the theme song. And then one day, I kind of sat down like I was taking a break. And I started – I was very committed. The storytelling is really, really captivating.

DETROW: It is. So Joseph, how about you? Is there an episode that sticks in your mind like the first time you found yourself drawn in?

PETERSON: Yeah. For me, I think this episode is “Sleepy Time”.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Chilli) Now, sleep time.

PETERSON: It’s so comforting and empathetic, I think both for how difficult it is for children – it really sees them kind of struggling to stay in their own bed at night.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) Bluey.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Can I have a glass of water?

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) Okay, honey.

PETERSON: And also, it’s really empathetic to the parents’ point of view of – isn’t it? – what that struggle can mean, going back and forth from bedroom to bedroom to the bathroom, you know, to share space on the bed or on the floor.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) I have to go. I am a big girl now.

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) Remember. I will always be there for you even if you can’t see me – because I love you.

DETROW: Husband, you mentioned your daughter was only 10 months old at this point. So what drew you to “Bluey”? Why do you already have it on your radar and enjoy it so much?

BRISCO: Well, I wanted to have background noise that wasn’t the TV that, you know, me and his dad were watching. Like, you know, she doesn’t need to listen to “Severance” or “Succession” or anything like that. And then me and his dad were just stuck watching him for like 10 episodes. I was like, oh, my God, you know, she fell asleep, you know. And I’m, like, and we’re still here watching this.

DETROW: There you are.

Brisco: Yeah.

DETROW: When I think of “Bluey” and when I talk about it with my parent friends — and I should say I have a 5-year-old and a one-year-old — you know, there’s the entertainment and there are the emotional strings pulling. But there are also times when I find myself drawing inspiration from these cartoon dogs in Australia on how to be a better father. Linda, any special moments you can think of?

MCGEE: I think it’s the xylophone.

DETROW: Yeah.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

DAVID MCCORMACK: (As a bandit) The magic xylophone. Give me that xylophone. Give me that…

MCGEE: They have a xylophone here. And they freeze, then they thaw you, then they freeze you. So it taught me to really play the game and tap into my childlike innocence and sense of wonder. There’s so many things that I’ve done that I probably never would if I wasn’t – if I wasn’t watching “Bluey” I probably wouldn’t be, like, a horseback ride or, like, a car driving to the grocery store for some reason.

DETROW: Husband, it’s still early for you, but are there times when you thought, oh, okay, I see that as a good parenting note, I’ll file that when there’s more time gambling in my life?

BRISCO: Oh, absolutely. She just started crawling. So now we really want to, you know, pursue her and, you know, keep her engaged in a lot of different things.

DETROW: Have you ever seen the baby run episode?

BRISCO: Yes, I have.

DETROW: Oh, man. It’s probably very relevant to your life right now.

BRISCO: Absolutely. Because – so my daughter was born eight weeks early. So I always worried, you know, in the back of my head like, oh, my God, is she hitting the right milestones at that age and stuff?

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) The doctor said there was nothing to worry about.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Some babies roll right before they crawl.

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) But I didn’t have that.

BRISCO: And, you know, even watching that episode, I was like, you know, it’s okay. You know, she will crawl when she crawls. She will talk when she talks.

DETROW: And you, Joseph?

PETERSON: Yeah. I think for me, Linda succeeded with just advice on how to get level with the mat and play, which I think Bandit does effortlessly and, you know, in a way that, like, I I admire this cartoon character a lot for those reasons, but also a little resentful because he feels so unapproachable in the way that he can just fully engage a bit.

DETROW: Oh, yeah.

MCGEE: Yeah. I feel like it puts a lot of pressure on me. It’s inaccessible, but it helps. This, like, pushes you over the edge of what I need to do right now for, OK, let’s relax. Like, I’m jealous of Bandit, but I think he helps me a lot. I will say that.

DETROW: Husband, are there any particular episodes for you that you really want to talk about, like real-life issues? Because I know that’s another dynamic that a lot of us enjoy about “Bluey”, that whether it’s a wink here and there or more of a plot point, they get to some of the most most complicated and saddest parts of life.

BRISCO: Absolutely. So there is this episode, “Grandad”, which really marked me. At the end, I was sobbing on the couch. So grandpa needs heartworm surgery or he has heartworms or something. And, you know, grandpa is supposed to rest, but, you know, instead he takes the grandkids, you know, across the yard and things, playing. And Chilli is just sitting there yelling at him, no, you need to rest. Calm.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) You’re not supposed to run around.

BRISCO: And that really stuck with me because my dad is having triple bypass surgery this week, actually. And, you know, he adores his granddaughter, likes to play with her and everything. And we said to him, hey, you need to sit down, rest, kind of like, you know, Chilli was talking to Grandpa. And she says, you know, I need you to rest because I still need you. And, you know, that really hit me because, you know, even as parents, we used to be kids. So we still need our parents sometimes.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “BLUEY”)

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) I remember when you used to take me swimming here.

LAURIE NEWMAN: (As a grandfather) Yeah, me too.

ZANETTI: (As Chilli) It was a long time ago.

NEWMAN: (As a grandfather) That was yesterday.

DETROW: Well, that’s been a wonderful conversation. Thanks to you three for talking about “Bluey” with me. They were Joseph Peterson from Frederick, Md., Mari Brisco from New Orleans and Linda McGee from Chicago. Thank you all.

MCGEE: Thank you for inviting me.

Brisco: Thank you.

