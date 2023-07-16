Lights, camera, strike: Hollywood’s biggest strike in 60 years

Hollywood hasn’t seen anything like it in over 60 years: Thousands of notable actors and writers gather outside film and television studios, where production has stopped.

Demetri Belardinelli, who has starred in TV shows such as Silicon Valley, was among hundreds picketing outside Walt Disneys Burbank Studios in sweltering heat on Friday. He and 160,000 other members of the SAG-AFTRA union had voted to strike the day before, after talks with the studios broke down.

Belardinelli and the other actors took to the picket line alongside members of the Writers Guild of America, on strike since May 2, mounting pressure on Hollywood studios.

This is a much-needed boost of energy and people, Belardinelli said as passing cars honked their horns in solidarity. None of us want to continue this strike. But the [studios] must meet our requirements.

The Screen Actors Guild hasn’t struck in 43 years, and it’s been even longer since actors and screenwriters have been picketing at the same time. Their last joint industrial action dates back to 1960, when Ronald Reagan was head of the Screen Actors Guild.

The level of anger and mistrust between unions and studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is high, say veterans of previous Hollywood labor negotiations. Many in the industry are preparing for a long strike at a time when major studios are in retrenchment mode.

Recommended

Disney, Warner Bros and Paramount are cutting costs following multi-billion dollar investments in streaming and steep declines in the linear TV business. Their share price is also under pressure.

Now, work on new movies and TV shows has stalled, which will disrupt future releases just as the industry has begun to recover from production disruptions caused by Covid-19. If the WGA writers’ strike was an annoyance to Hollywood production, the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike is far more disruptive, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen said in a research note.

Major sticking points for writers and actors include royalties that have dropped dramatically in the age of streaming and the establishment of rules on the use of artificial intelligence. Writers fear being paid significantly less for adapting basic scripts generated by AI programs, while actors fear their digital likenesses will be used without compensation.

Writers and cast have noticed a substantial shift in how we get paid and how we’re treated by big streamers and legacy companies, said Emily Cheever-Mallonee, a writer who served as a strike captain in outside of Disney. It’s worth fighting for residuals at a time when you have some of the biggest hits on streamers making us less money than ever.

The strikes come as theater owners enjoy their first full slate of summer movies since 2019. SAG rules prevent actors from promoting new films, including the release of the highly anticipated Barbie And Oppenheimer July 21. Such promotion is key to getting the movies known, studio executives and analysts say. Universal, which distributes Oppenheimersaid the film’s New York premiere had been cancelled.

Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, told CNBC on Thursday it’s the worst time in the world for work stoppages, given the industry’s nascent recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. There’s a level of expectation they have that just isn’t realistic.

We were basically fighting for the continuation of all our jobs

Iger made the comments while at the Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, which has been dubbed the billionaires’ summer camp. Earlier in the week, Disney announced that Iger’s term would be extended by two years and that his annual bonus system had increased fivefold.

Members of both unions were enraged by his comments, and picketers outside Disney began carrying signs mocking them. Bob Igers salary is unrealistic, read one. Fran Drescher, the actress who is president of SAG, said she found Iger’s remarks terribly disgusting and out of touch, totally tone deaf.

Iger has long been seen as the de facto leader of Hollywood, and many in the industry hoped he could use his influence to broker some sort of settlement between studios and unions. But the hostile reaction to his comments only deepened the angry rift between the two sides.

It’s funny that he said that on a ranch of billionaires, coming after [Disney] announced how much money he would make over the next few years, Cheever-Mallonee said. I think the public sees through the BS when a multi-millionaire says something like that.

Considering the distance between the studios and the unions, she predicts that relations will become a little more unpleasant before a solution is found.

Last month, more than 300 Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, wrote to SAG-AFTRA management in support of a potential strike. Now is not the time to meet in the middle, they wrote, signaling that they wanted the union to take a hard line.

A Hollywood executive has argued that the unions have walked away from a strong studio wage offer, especially given the difficult state of the film and TV sector. With an industry emerging from the pandemic’s three-year near-death experience, now is the critical time to meet in the middle, the executive said. We can discuss what the middle is, but let’s compromise.

The strike will also impact the California economy. The last writers’ strike, which lasted 100 days in 2007-08, cost the state about $2 billion, but it did not shut down production as widely as this one is likely to. It will also impact other small businesses that have battled the pandemic, from cinemas to florists, caterers, hairdressers and others.

We fully understand that this strike disrupts not only our work, but also the workers who are not unionized and who cannot really stay here with us, said Cheever-Mallonee. We were basically fighting for the continuation of all our jobs. We don’t strike lightly and we don’t strike for fun, do we?