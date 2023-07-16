Why care about strikes in Hollywood? Were all background actors.





In Hollywood, the cool kids have joined the picket line. I mean no offence, as a writer, to the screenwriters who have been on strike against film and television studios for over two months. But the writers know the score. Were the words, not the faces. The smartest picket-board joke is no match for the attention power of Margot Robbie or Matt Damon. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing television and film actors, joined the writers to discuss how Hollywood allocates money in the age of streaming and how humans can thrive in the age of artificial intelligence. With that star power comes an easy and cheap shot: why should anyone care about a group of privileged elites complaining about a dream job? But despite all the attention that a few names in bold will get in this strike, I invite you to consider a term that comes up a lot in the current negotiations: background players. You probably don’t think much about background actors. You’re not supposed to, hence the name. It’s the non-speaking characters that populate the margins of the screens, making Gotham City or Kings Landing or the beaches of Normandy feel real, full and lived in.

And you might have more in common with them than you think. The lowest paid actors who make up the vast majority of the profession face mere dollar and cent threats to their livelihoods. They’re trying to maintain their revenue amid fading residual payments as streaming has shortened TV seasons and decimated the syndication model. They are looking for safeguards against the intrusion of AI into their work. There’s also a peculiar and chilling question on the table: Whose face is an artist? Background actors seek protections and better compensation in the practice of digitizing their images for digital reuse.

During a press conference on the strike, a union negotiator said that the studios were seeking the rights to scan and use an actor’s image for the rest of eternity in exchange for a day’s pay. The studios argue they offer groundbreaking protections against the misuse of actor images and counter that their proposal would only allow a company to use the digital cue on the specific project for which a background actor was hired. Yet the long-term implications of Black Mirror, the practice was the actual premise of a recent episode are beyond recognition. If a digital replica of you without your inconvenient need for money and the time to lead a life can do the trick, who needs you?

You could, I suppose, argue that if someone is insignificant enough to be replaced by software, then they are in the wrong industry. But background work and small roles are precisely the ways to promote your blockbuster on the red carpet one day. And many talented artists build entire careers around a series of odd jobs. (Pamela Adlons’ Better Things series is an excellent portrait of the lives of ordinary working actors.) Ultimately, Hollywood’s fight is not far removed from the threats facing many of us in today’s economy. We are all going to be threatened with being replaced by machines, said Fran Drescher, president of the actors guild, in announcing Strike. You and I may be the protagonists of our own stories, but in the grand scheme most of us are background players. We face the same risk that every time a technological or cultural shift occurs, companies will rewrite employment terms to their advantage, citing financial pressures while paying their top executives. tens and hundreds of millions.

Perhaps it is unfair that exploitation attracts more attention when it involves a union to which Meryl Streep belongs. (If the impending UPS strike comes to fruition, it could draw attention to blue-collar workers.) And there’s certainly legitimate criticism of white-collar workers who blasphemed automation until AI threatened their own jobs. But work is work, and some dynamics are universal. As journalist and entertainment critic Maureen Ryan writes in Burn It Down, her investigation of workplace abuse across Hollywood, it’s neither the penchant nor the habit of the industry’s most prominent entities. commercial entertainment industry to value the people who make their products.

If you don’t believe Ryan, listen to the unnamed studio executive talk about the writers’ strike, who said Trade Publication DeadlineThe endgame is to let things drag on until syndicate members start losing their apartments and homes. You may think Hollywood creatives are a privileged class, but if their employers view them that way, are you sure yours thinks differently than you? Most of us, in Hollywood or out of it, face a common question: can we have a working world in which you can survive without being a star? You may never notice the background actors if they are doing their job well. Yet they make the difference between a sterile scene and a living scene. They make it seem like beyond the focus on the beautiful leads, there’s a full and complete universe, whether it’s the galaxy of the Star Wars franchise or the mundane reality you and I live in. They are there to say that we too are there, that we make the world a world, that we deserve at least our little places in the corner of the screen.

