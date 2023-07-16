Reviews | Hollywood is considering a fake Tom Cruise





WASHINGTON In the 2002 film Simone, Al Pacino plays a director whose star, played by Winona Ryder, quits him after saying his on-set trailer wasn’t big enough. Disgusted, Pacino’s character secretly creates an obedient computer-generated actress to replace his wayward one. Simone is a perfect-looking blonde named after the computer program that designed her, Simulation One. But Simone has such fan-favorite Oscar success that she overshadows her director, who becomes jealous and blasts her with a computer virus. But he made her so realistic that he is accused of her murder. Be careful what you wish for, Hollywood studios, because you’re toying with the primeval force of AI Tinseltown turns dark, as the actors join the writers on the picket line. Hollywood’s century-old business model has been upended by Covid and also by streaming, which has swept in like an army of occupation. Then streaming hit a ceiling, and Netflix and Co. rushed to pivot.

With a radically different business model shaped by transformative technologies, AI is a key issue in the strike writers and actors want a new deal. And they deserve it. The Timess Brooks Barnes describes the vibe of the city as very French Revolution, with writers and actors seething with fury over the Marie Antoinette antics of CEOs and studio heads collecting huge paychecks, frolicking in Cannes and throw in Sun Valley. To the barricades! Credit… Dana Calvo Besides pay equity, writers want to make sure they aren’t rendered useless by algorithms, and actors want to prevent their digital likenesses from becoming new owners. It is a complex question. Even as screenwriters demand that studios not replace them with AI, some studio executives are no doubt wondering if screenwriters are being hypocritical: will they start using AI to help them finish their scripts on time? ?

Chatbots are so proficient and growing bigger by the second that many studio suits are probably eager to bypass the middle screenwriter. As Pucks Matthew Belloni said on MSNBC Morning Joe, you can say, you know, here’s the social network script. Write me a script, but talk about Elon Musk, not Mark Zuckerberg. Jaron Lanier, the father of virtual reality, has long warned that we were sailing for a bruise. As he told me nine years ago, the cloud lords were acting like they had invented a digital brain when in reality they were making a mix of real brains. He said that when machines translated one language into another, they fed on human translators, taking matching sentences from aggregated data; these translators should have the right to negotiate compensation for unwittingly powering the AI ​​brain. He also argued that Facebook and other social media companies have been mining our valuable data for years, without giving us payment or any of the other rights a first-class citizen would normally have. He said it would be unfair for Hollywood studios to create fake versions of actors and not pay them.

The question of compensation is now at the center of attention. Sarah Silverman has joined class action lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta accusing them of copyright infringement, claiming they ingested her work to train their AIs The ingestion and synthesis of words, images and music takes place in giant sips. Indeed, the day is fast approaching when the digerati can make a whole fake movie. As Lanier said, they might say, make me a movie like Tom Cruises Mission: Impossible. However, make sure none of the synthetic actors can be mistaken for known actors and make sure they weren’t going to be sued, but let’s toe the line. It’s not entirely doable today, but I see no reason why it wouldn’t be. It’s just math. And we can do it. Bob Odenkirk on the Writers Guild picket line. Credit… Dana Calvo He said the Hollywood attackers are just the tip of the iceberg. People say: Why should we help these fanciful, leftist, highly paid actors? Screw them. But if you make a living driving a vehicle or working in a place where you use heavy machinery like a body shop, all kinds of jobs, that’s going to set legal precedents that could also protect you in the future. Almost no one is immune to the risk that AI could devalue their economic position, although AI will also have far-reaching benefits.

Tech companies would be helped by involving the whole of society in the process of improving model performance using economic incentives, Lanier said. But, he added, if we get the dignity of data wrong, society will turn into misery pretty quickly. It’s really for everyone, he said of the effort not to be swallowed by the AI. It may not look like it, but it really is.

