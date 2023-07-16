10 Actors Whose Last Movie Was A Fitting End To Their Career, According To Reddit

Redditors recently gathered on r/films, the biggest movie subreddit, to discuss movies that were a great swan song for an actor. They were excellent films that gave the actor a solid role to match his talents and served as a fitting conclusion to his career.

Redditors came up with some solid picks, including movies whose themes resonated with the actor’s filmography as a whole. These are touching performances that are sure to move the viewer.

ten Vincent Price – ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

One of Tim Burtonbest movies, Edward Scissorhands stars Johnny Depp as a sweet, misunderstood artificial man living isolated in a gothic mansion until he is found by a Mama Peg (Diane West), and welcomed into her suburban home. Vincent Price delivers a wonderful performance as the eccentric inventor who created Edward.

Price has had a storied career built on horror roles, so his character in Edward Scissorhands cleverly played on his on-screen persona. “Vincent Price’s last film was Edward Scissorhands and it suited him perfectly. Or to quote his Batman villain character, it was ‘eggs-cellent’,” said user xwhy.

9 Oliver Reed – ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Gladiator was the last role of Olivier Roseauthe veteran actor who appeared in classics like Olivier !, The three Musketeers And tommy. He plays Proximo, a seasoned gladiator trainer who becomes Maximus’ mentor and ally (Russell Crowe).

Reed puts on a terrific performance, bringing complexity to what could have been a stock character. “The moment when he reveals he too was a gladiator has to be my favorite scene. That voice and those shaking eyes. What an actor,” said Redditor Remote-Lie5470.

8 Paul Newman – “Road to Perdition” (2002)

Paul Newman was a film legend of the 60s and 70s, with iconic roles in Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance KidAnd The bite, to only cite a few. He died in 2008 at the age of 83, his last film performance being Sam Mendescrime drama road to perdition. Newman plays John Rooney, an Irish mob boss and surrogate father figure to Michael Sullivan (tom hank).

Newman brings a commanding presence to the role, portraying Rooney as a man torn between love and loyalty, and haunted by the consequences of his choices “Paul Newman in road to perdition is brilliant,” said user bondbat007. “The rain scene in that movie still stuck with me years later,” added Redditor witch finder.

7 Burt Lancaster – ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989)

Burt Lancaster was a star of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, appearing in critical and commercial hits like The killers, Shooting at OK Corral, Elmer GantryAnd Judgment at Nuremberg. His last film was the whimsical sports drama field of dreams featuring Kevin Costner.

Lancaster is captivating as Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, a former baseball player who gave up on his dreams of becoming a doctor. He serves as a wise mentor to Costner. “He was wonderful. The role was poetic,” said GreatCaesarGhost user.

6 Harry Dean Stanton – ‘Lucky’ (2017)

Harry Dean StantonThe career of spans six decades, with memorable appearances in Kelly’s heroes, The Godfather Part II, Extraterrestrial, The green Line, and much more. He continued working until the age of 91 and died in 2017 shortly after completing his last film. Lucky.

He plays the main character, a 90-year-old loner living in a small desert town. Through chance encounters and meaningful conversations with the townspeople, Lucky embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. “Last really strong film of a very long career,” said Redditor Street_Struggle_598.

5 Edward G. Robinson – ‘Soylent Green’ (1973)

Edward G. Robinson worked in Hollywood for over 50 years, appearing in over 100 films between the 1920s and 1970s. His last project was soy greena dystopian sci-fi featuring Charlton-Heston as Detective Thorn. Robinson plays Sol Roth, Thorn’s elderly friend and moral compass.

He and Heston have a particularly memorable and heartfelt scene together near the end of the film. “The real emotion that comes out of this scene overwhelms me,” said Redditor Tatooine16. “This scene impacted my entire life! Its beauty and sadness are amazing,” replied user.

4 Desmond Llewelyn – “The World Is Not Enough” (1999)

Welsh actor Desmond Llewelyn was a British film veteran, known for his original roles in films like Cleopatra And Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He was best known for playing Q, a high-tech gadget supplier, in a full 17 years. Bind films between 1963 and 1999, appearing on the show more often than any other actor.

His last outing with Bond was The world is not enoughopposite Pierce Brosnan. In the film, he suggests to Bond that he will be retiring soon, before announcing “Always have an escape plan” and disappearing through the floor. “That scene makes me sad because it was so perfect for a final scene,” said user StimmingMantis. “It’s the end of a long career,” replied Redditor Ozzel.

3 Diana Rigg – “Last Night in Soho” (2021)

Diana Rigg first gained attention in the 1960s for her role as Emma Peel on the television show The Avengers. She appeared in several Shakespeare adaptations, a Bond film, a The puppet film and numerous television series, including playing Lady Olenna on Game Of Thrones. She died in 2020, shortly after completing filming for Edgar WrightIt is Last night in Soho. In the film, she plays Eloise (Anya Taylor Joy) owner in the 1960s.

It was a fitting final role for Rigg, especially since Wright was such a fan of his work. “She absolutely murdered in that role,” said user fil42skidoo. “There is something horribly creepy about her sitting alone in this burning house as her last scene,” added Redditor Heavy_Signature_5619.

2 Peter Postlethwaite – “The Town” (2010)

Legendary English actor Peter Postlethwaite nailed several iconic roles, including characters in Alien 3, In the name of the FatherAnd The usual suspects. Not for nothing, Steven Spielberg once I called him “the best actor in the world”. His last film was Ben AffleckIt is The cityin which he plays Fergus ‘Fergie’ Colm, a powerful Irish mobster who controls the criminal underworld in Charlestown, Boston.

Threatening and shrewd, Fergie is clearly a highlight of the film. “I love Pete’s acting. He really fascinates me. His face and voice are so unique to him. One of my favorite actors of all time. One of a kind material, this man”, said Pioneer Standard user.

1 John Wayne – ‘The Shooter’ (1976)

There is no greater figure in the Western genre than John Wayne. A true American icon, he dominated cinema for decades, appearing in some of the most critical and commercial films ever made. His last film was The shooter, an introspective Western about an aging gunman who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. He moves to a small town and takes up residence in a boarding house run by a widow named Bond Rogers (Lauren Bacal) and his son Gillom (Ron Howard).

The film plays on Wayne’s image built on the dozens of Westerns he’d done before, and it delivers a fine, believable performance. “The shooter was a very fitting cornerstone for his career,” said Corrosive Redditor Knights. “[It] was a fantastic and fitting final arc for him,” agreed User Much-Conference1110.

