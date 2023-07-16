HFPA member, former president was 91 – The Hollywood Reporter





Judy Solomon, a journalist who was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for two-thirds of a century and a former president of the recently disbanded organization for six terms, died on Friday. She was 91 years old. “We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement Saturday. “The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate his incredible accomplishments in helping to make the Golden Globes the global award it is today. We are grateful for his support and leadership over his 67 years of service. membership in the HFPA. Solomon, who was born in Romania and raised in Israel, moved as a young woman to the United States, where she started a family and built a career in journalism. She became an entertainment writer for various publications in Israel, earning high regard for her insightful and thought-provoking characteristics. She joined the HFPA in 1956 and quickly became an active and influential member of the group. She played a pivotal role in introducing TV host Dick Clark to the Globes and signing the deal that saw his production company, Dick Clark Productions, produce the TV ceremony for decades. She was also part of the decision decades ago to move the Globes from their longtime home at Cocoanut Grove nightclub in the (now defunct) Ambassador Hotel to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. Solomon will also be remembered for championing other foreign journalists and expanding the HFPA’s involvement in philanthropic support of the arts, education, film restoration and journalism, using Globes proceeds. “Not only did Judy love the HFPA, she loved Hollywood too,” Hoehne said. “She loved the people she met, the leaders she collaborated with, and the rich mosaic of film and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.” Solomon is survived by his daughters, Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon, his son-in-law Stephen Sloan and his granddaughter Ashley Sloan. The Golden Globes are now owned by Eldridge Industries and Penske Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/judy-solomon-dead-beloved-longtime-hfpa-member-past-president-1235537556/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos