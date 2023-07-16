Internet Reacts To Hollywood Background Actor AI Proposal | Jackson Progress-Argus Parade Partner Content
The much discussedblack mirror the “Joan Is Awful” episode seems oddly plausible at the moment.
SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists)declared the strike on Thursday July 13after contract negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) failed to result in a fair contract within the stipulated time frame. AI like extras.
As mentioned by the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland At a press conference held the day the strike was announced, AMPTP “proposes that our background artists can be scanned, be paid a day’s salary, and that their company own that scan of their image, their likeness and that they may use it for the rest of eternity in any project of their choosing, without consent or compensation.”
Crabtree-Ireland warned: “So if you think this is a revolutionary proposal, I suggest you think again.”
“Literally a black mirror episode. It’s like the producers saw this episode and thought we should do this,” a Redditor pointed out, referring to the aforementioned episode of the Netflix show’s sixth season.
Another commenter noted that this will affect actors’ chances of finding work, as many start out as background actors or in minor roles before starring in a project.
“I just don’t understand how it doesn’t completely remove more potential chances for people to get acting jobs. Like I get from a raw cost reduction measure so producers save more money. “money, but it’s terrible. You need a market for humans to grow and become better at their creative craft,” they wrote.
Someone who claims to work in the industry as part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) gave an in-depth look at how using extras’ AI likenesses would play out and it is quite dark.
“The proposal is that they pay these people $200 to come for a day and scan them, and STUDIO HAVE people look like they do whatever they want forever,” they wrote.
They continued, “Background actors are paid $200 each day they’re called upon to work on set. So there’s also that for the one movie or TV show that they would scan, the studios didn’t have to. not have to pay them for the number of days no one comes back in. Some big movies and TV shows that might last 50-80 days on a 100 day shoot, for example.
The anonymous industry insider added, “People make their living working in the background. So the audacity of that is mind-boggling. They’re telling these people they have no right to how whose face is used, that they themselves are worth ONE day to pay, no more, and that they have no more careers. It’s not like being fired or fired where “finding another job” is the solution.When a production ends, EVERYONE working on it gets fired and has to find another job.These people would be scanned by every AMPTP studio and they are done done.”
A commentator also pointed out that Disney+ used CGI extras which “were creepy and easy to spot. Any production that only uses AI extras will be impossible for me to watch lol.”
During the same press conference that Crabtree-Ireland spoke about the AI issue, union president SAG-AFTRA and The nanny star Fran Drescher said, This is a very seminal hour for us. I entered seriously thinking that we could avoid a strike. The seriousness of this decision is not lost on me, our bargaining committee or the members of our board of directors, it is a very serious thing that affects thousands, if not millions of people across the country and world. »
