John Cusack denounces the greed of Hollywood studios





As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, actor John Cusack (“Con Air,” “1408,” “Love and Mercy”) has shared a story about Twitter talking about how stained Hollywood accounting is of the studios and criticizing them for their greed. In 1989, the actor starred in Cameron Crowe’s classic teen romance film “Say Anything” about an average high schooler (Cusack) who falls for the valedictorian (Ione Skye) after graduation. The film features the iconic scene of Cusack holding a boombox above his head outside his bedroom window to let him know he’s still in love with her. The movie wasn’t a big earner at the time, grossing $20 million at the box office at the time, but was a critical darling and had a strong legacy. In his post, Cusack reveals that he received no percentage of the film’s box office gross. In fact, the studio told him that the movie actually lost $44 million – a claim he’s skeptical about: “Somehow I got points – net, not gross. I didn’t expect to see any money – but the movie got pretty famous. So about 10 years ago I looked again at the financials they were required to report and to my amazement they claimed they LOST $44 million on the movie. I thought wow, I almost bankrupted Fox! (not really). The film cost around 13 million to make – and the money spent on the release was minimal at the time – 30 years later – this film has lost millions every year! A nice accounting trick, don’t you think? » In a separate space Tweeter he criticized terms reported by the AMPTP on the use of AI with respect to background actors. SAG-AFTRA members are currently joining the Writers Guild of America in striking for fair compensation – the first “double strike” in Hollywood since 1960.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkhorizons.com/john-cusack-slams-hollywood-greed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos