Blue Beetle Actor Reveals Film Was Approved by James Gunn





Xolo Mariduenamain actor of the next blue beetle film, sheds light on the enthusiasm and positive response of DC Studios co-president and co-CEO James Gunn.

This was revealed during Maridueña’s conversation with Total Film magazine, offering a fascinating insight into the DC Universe’s hopeful anticipation and expectations surrounding the release of blue beetle. In his frank conversation with Total movie, Maridueña noted Gunn’s palpable excitement, even likening it to a child rummaging through a highly anticipated new toy. The actor expressed his satisfaction that the film had garnered such positivity, hinting at a few constructive notes but mostly focusing on the commendation. The essence of the protagonist, Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, and the nuanced portrayal of the Reyes family, were highlighted as a job well done. It should be noted that before Maridueña’s insight, Gunn himself publicly spoke about the impending presence of the “Azure Avenger”, making it known that blue beetle represents the inaugural superhero of the DC Universe, predating even Superman. Superman: Legacyalso written and directed by Gunn, marks the universe’s first full-length feature film. blue beetledirected by Angel Manuel Soto, carves its unique space within the vast cosmos of the DC Universe. RELATED: Xolo Maridueña Shares Heartfelt Message Because He Won’t Promote Blue Beetle in Support of Actors’ Strike

A standalone narrative amidst the expanding universe of superheroes Pictures from Warner Bros. In an interesting revelation, Soto expressed that if the blue beetle The project is part of the larger plan for the DC Universe, it doesn’t find itself limited by the films of the past. It exists in a world where superheroes are a reality but not tied to any specific past event, alliance, or storyline. The film’s mission, according to Soto, is not to save the world but to invite viewers into Jaime’s world, the Reyes’ home and their surroundings. It aims to address real societal issues through its storytelling. Maridueña reinforced the film’s individuality while hinting at its place in the greater DCU tapestry. He teased DC fans about including multiple cameos in the film, promising they’d recognize more than one character. Maridueña has openly expressed her desire to join the DCU’s Justice League. The success of Blue Beetle will determine the development of Justice League. At this time, no official announcement has been made regarding Justice League’s role in the franchise. As the world of superheroes expands, blue beetle puts forward a unique perspective, rooted in the intimate experience of Jaime Reyes. With the film opening in theaters on August 18, 2023, DC fans and audiences around the world eagerly await the journey through the life of the DC Universe’s first superhero, in a tale deeply rooted in the authenticity and realism.

