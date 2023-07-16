Hollywood Actors’ Strike: The Entertainment Desert Looms and the Pain Will Spread | Movies

There will be no new portions of The White Lotus, The Last of Us or even Emily in Paris radiating into the front rooms as the summer fades. No more than a screen version of the musical Bad, starring Ariana Grande, will be screening at your local theater in the spring. And everyone is shooting Gladiator 2 in Morocco is likely to be interrupted indefinitely. Already, the moans are almost audible.

In this first weekend of the American film actors’ strike, the level of frustration recorded by film and TV fans around the world has overshadowed earlier reactions to the equivalent screenwriters’ strike, which has been underway since early May.

Since negotiations collapsed in Los Angeles on Thursday, the gloves have fallen in a tussle over how streaming services are seen as driving down wages and investing in the use of artificial intelligence in production.

And if an industrial relations fight benefits from a dose of charisma, then the battle to secure revenue from the talent behind much of the world’s streaming content suddenly has a lot more of the right ingredient. On Friday, George Clooney became the latest celebrity to back the campaign. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living, the actor said, going on to speak of an inflection point in our industry.

Actor Rosario Dawson on the SAG picket line in Los Angeles. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

The recognizability of many faces now taking a stand, from Clooney to Margot Robbie and Brian Cox, from their counterparts in writers’ rooms has put the Hollywood dispute at the top of international news. Productions involving top American talent, stalled in many countries since script work was banned, will now likely come to a halt. And the actors say they are ready for a long fight.

Among them is Barbie star Robbie, who has pulled out of promotional events, and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who argued over the weekend that streaming and AI issues are things that need to be addressed now. Were in an old contract for a new kind of business and it just doesn’t work out for most people, the actor told reporters in New York.

Sarandons’ words follow a protest in London on Thursday when stars of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Oppenheimer, came out of the first. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh left with Matt Damon, whose new production company with Ben Affleck should also suffer, he said. The cast had the backing of British director Nolan, who said the time was ripe for action. The Monday red carpet event ahead of the New York premiere of the film Nolans is also canceled. In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will instead screen the film to celebrate the team and craftsmen who went into making this film, a statement from Universal said.

Festivals and fan events are also under threat. Organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival are still hoping for it to take place in early September and told the BBC: The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. The Venice festival scheduled for next month is also under threat, and San Diego Comic-Con could be held without its main celebrities.

More than 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) went off work on Friday, joining 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America in the biggest strike in more than 60 years. Writers and actors negotiated with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers over residuals, payments made when a show or film is repeated. Streaming services such as Netflix have large audiences due to their large libraries of movies and shows and yet they pay far less in residuals than broadcast TV.

Actor Fran Drescher, current chairman of Sag-Aftra known for his role in The nannyclaims the studio and streaming bosses’ responses have so far been insulting and disrespectful.

His sentiments were echoed by Cox, the Scottish actor behind Successionis the ruthless Logan Roy. If our residuals go down, that means our health insurance won’t be satisfied, he said on Friday. The streaming services shot themselves in the foot because they said, We were doing great on that front. And when we called them to order and said: What about our residue, what about our money? everything closes and you know, it’s not going to happen.

Cox also attacked plans to use AI programming to replicate talent. There would never be an original voice, he argued, quoting the British writer behind SuccessionJesse Armstrong and Mike White, the creator and sole author of The White Lotus. It would be a kind of monkey copy of the series. And that is unacceptable.

While on-screen talent now comes into its own, tough-talking industry moguls are also stepping into character. On Thursday, before the strike, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC the shutdowns came at the worst time in the world. There’s a level of expectation that they have that just isn’t realistic, and it adds to a set of challenges that this company is already facing, which is frankly very disruptive, he said. declared.