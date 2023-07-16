Disney Hosts Starless ‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Amid SAG Strike – The Hollywood Reporter





by Disney Haunted house The premiere, held at Disneyland on Saturday night, looked a little different than the studio had originally planned, as it became the first major Hollywood event to take place after SAG-AFTRA took the picket line. Stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, Lindsay Lamb, director Justin Simien, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman and composer Kris Bowers were originally scheduled to walk the red carpet outside the theme park’s Haunted Mansion ride. But when the actors’ strike was called on Thursday, the stars were unable to attend the event. The strike guidelines not only prohibit work in front of the camera, but also promotional activities, including premieres, interviews, festivals, FYC events, award shows and podcasts. While several studios and streamers have chosen to cancel their upcoming events, including the Oppenheimer New York red carpet scheduled for Monday – Disney moved forward with the premiere, relying on its theme park characters in the absence of the cast. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, snow White‘s Evil Queen and Cruella posed for photos with fans throughout the two-hour red carpet, as influencers and other guests also had private access to board the Haunted Mansion attraction. The producers, along with Simien, arrived halfway through the event, stopping for group photos before the director spoke briefly to the press. “I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m so proud of this cast and I’m so, so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the script, and a big part of why I did this was to honor his words and honor their work,” Simien said. The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet. “If they can’t be here to talk about it, I felt like I had to be here to talk about it. It’s sad that they’re not there, at the same time, I totally support why they’re not there. And I’m happy to be the one ringing the bell for them. He also noted that he finds the AI ​​issues arising in the SAG-AFTRA negotiations to be “a very important thing to hammer home and understand.” The red carpet was followed by a screening at California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater, where Simien took the stage, reflecting on how he worked at Disneyland, and thanking his cast and Disney executives. “Obviously we’re here at a strange time in the industry, there are people who aren’t here – of course I’m referring to the multiple walkouts on All of RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars. Frankly, I’m burned out by the drama this season. No, there are other things going on too,” Simien added in reference to the strike, also calling out the name of the star-studded cast. SAG-AFTRA announced the work stoppage after negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers broke down on Wednesday night. The group representing studios and streamers said it “introduced an agreement that offered historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, periods of shortened series options and a revolutionary AI proposition that protects the actors’ digital likenesses”. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the offer “insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry”, criticizing “the way they plead poverty when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEO”. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They are standing on the wrong side of history right now.

