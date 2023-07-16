IRON MAN Actor Robert Downey Jr. Calls OPPENHEIMER The Best Movie He’s Ever Been In

Robert Downey Jr. has starred in some really big movies during his career, including Avengers: Endgamewhich grossed $2.799 billion at the worldwide box office.

However, he considers his current version, Oppenheimer– a biographical thriller about the development of the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, as the best film of his career.

Downey told the crowd at the premiere, “I’ll just say it bluntly, it’s the best movie I’ve ever acted in, and I can’t wait for you all to experience it.You can check out the full red carpet segment below.

says Robert Downey Jr. #Oppenheimer is the best movie Christopher Nolan has ever made pic.twitter.com/57x4MCzqS4 Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

Of course, this happened before the SAG-AFTRA strike became official. Downey, along with Nolan and the rest of his co-stars all left the premiere before the final credits.

Under the terms of the strike, actors are not allowed to participate in the promotion of past, current or future film releases.

Going back to his weird science days, Downey Jr. has been in some very famous movies, so it will definitely be interesting to see if the general public agrees with the Iron Man actor statement.

