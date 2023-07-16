Hollywood movie double strike hits Alberta film industry hard

The ripple effects of a Hollywood battle are already being felt in Alberta’s film and television industry, as actors and writers strike south of the border, shutting down local productions and dismissal of staff.

Union leaders from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists voted to strike Thursday. In May the Writers Guild of America has put down its pens and laptops after failing to secure a new contract with the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies.

Marion Milner, a screenwriter who lives near Crossfield, Alta., says she’s out of work “indefinitely” because of the strikes.

“Is it two months? Is it six months? Is it spring? Who knows? It’s going to be very difficult for a lot of people,” she said.

“How do you foresee this? »

Members of SAG-AFTRA join a picket line in support of the Writers Guild of America picket outside the Netflix, Inc. building on Sunset Blvd. in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

She said Alberta is a popular filming location for American productions and she worries about her younger colleagues who aren’t as financially stable as she is.

“I know people who are worried because their mortgage is due and they’re worried about what the new payment will be with the higher interest rates,” Milner said.

“Their payment could double and now they are out of work.”

The walkout is the first two-pronged strike by actors and screenwriters in more than six decades.

Guilds have similar issues with studios and streaming services. They worry about contracts that follow inflation and residual payments, which compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original broadcast, such as in reruns or on streaming services.

The unions also want to put in place safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work in film and television.

Damian Petti, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 212 in Calgary, said the union represents 1,500 members in southern Alberta, and the majority are now unemployed.

He said the strike had had a “calming effect” on Alberta industry after several successful years.

IATSE Local 212 President Damian Petti says the strikes are setting Calgary’s industry back, but he’s supporting writers and actors. (Kate Adach/CBC)

“That kind of sets us back in terms of growth and in terms of money coming into our economy,” Petti said.

He said the day after the actors’ strike was announced, two Alberta productions laid off staff. However, Petti said Canadian productions, like the film shot in Albertaheartlandare still filming.

He said companies that many don’t think of when it comes to the film industry are also affected.

“It powers hotels, restaurants and equipment suppliers and everything from accessory stores to costume stores,” he said.

He added that the reasons for the strike are important.

“Their wins will be our wins. What they have to win, we have to win,” Petti said.

“They’re going to lose jobs if they don’t defend them.”

Blair Young, president of the Alberta chapter of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, echoed that sentiment. He said actors and writers take an important position.

He said the use of artificial intelligence could affect people’s future and its role in cinema has yet to be understood.

“If we’re talking about taking someone’s face, bringing someone in for a day of work, scanning their face, maybe their voice, and then using that in a computer to make a movie, that means there’s only one day for the cameras, one day for the lights, one day for the hair and makeup,” Young said.

“So it could affect the whole industry.”