Shes had a smart Hollywood facelift, but Barbie still isn’t a model | Natasha Walter
VSAs crazy as it sounds, 10 years ago I honestly thought Barbie was teetering on her tiptoes, ready for a well-deserved retirement. A few years earlier, my book, Living dolls: The return of sexismforcefully asked why we not only assumed it was natural for girls to like dolls, but also why we expected girls to transform themselves into pretty objects.
My questions coincided with growing unease in society with how the seemingly innocuous doll has contributed to harsh stereotypes of girls. Barbie made girls less ambitioussay the psychologists, or more prone to eating disorders. Sales began to slip; Barbie’s Collapseheadlines had it in 2016, or old fashioned barbie.
But just when we started to think it was time for Barbie to be sent to the landfill, the manufacturer, Mattel, gave her a new look or rather, a number of new looks. In response to the waning enthusiasm for the doll, with her cookie-cutter skinny blonde look, we got a slew of new Barbies. Black Barbies with natural hair, Barbies in wheelchairs, with hearing aids and vitiligo, and all kinds of model Barbies, from Jane Goodall Barbie to Clara Amfo Barbie. And now, with all the glamor that Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Greta Gerwig can bring to the beach party, Barbie is up again. This time, it has been said, it is stimulating. This time I was told she was really funny. This time, even if you hate Barbie, you’ll love Barbie.
So the release of the film Barbie caught the attention of a slew of commentators for why feminists should learn to stop worrying and love the doll. To some extent, I agree. I have never banned pink plastics from my children’s toy box. In fact, the Barbies seemed to wander into my daughter’s room of their own accord as gifts and passed on to me from friends and family. As research shows, playing with dolls can stimulate empathy and imaginationand I enjoyed listening to my daughter and her friends chat as they took plastic people on crazy adventures.
So I don’t want to exaggerate the pernicious influence of Barbie herself. I understand that she is just a doll, and most women can pick her up or leave her, play with her or throw her away, and might even be inspired by her. Just as it’s not Instagram alone that fuels narcissism, or the Kardashians alone that impose unrealistic body expectations, no brand, model, or social media platform should be the target of feminist concerns about why inequality and sexism are so hard to change.
But in her own little way, Barbie tells us something about the greatest impasse women still find themselves in. The plethora of ambitious new Barbies, who combine cool jobs with sparkling smiles and shiny hair, remind us how difficult it is still for even successful and experienced women to be valued if they don’t also show doll qualities. wardrobe, perfect shape, youthful faces. In a world where women are told they can be anything, too often they have to be dolls too.
And the reimagining of Barbie shows us all too clearly how the language of female empowerment has been widely embraced not as a means of revolution, but as a tool to further unlock consumerism. The new film has already led to a vast wave of lucrative marketing opportunities for Mattel. This summer, in addition to dressing in Barbie clothes from Gap, Primark or Forever 21, wearing her Aldo shoes or inline skates from Skatehut and putting on makeup (NYX Cosmetics and others), you can also relax on a Barbie x Funboy pool float while enjoying Barbie Pinkberrys brand frozen yogurt, play on your pink Xbox, then brush your teeth using the pinkest oral beauty collection ever, launched a Guardian article.
Because Mattel executives now feel they need to speak the language of feminism to sell more effectively to women, they do so with energy. They reinvented Barbie as the original girl empowerment brand and created something called the Barbie Dream Gap Project, to level the playing field for girls around the world by giving them the resources, inspiration and support. they need to believe they can do or be anything. In practice, this means that a tiny proportion of Mattel’s earnings in 2022, $250,000 (190,550) on 394 million dollarsor less than 0.1% is now invested in projects that support girls’ ambitions, such as school workshops or mentoring conferences.
This type of initiative is not unique to Mattel. All over the business world, executives have learned to talk about aspirations and role models and to remind young women to work on their own confidence and ambition. But while the focus is so firmly on this dream gap, all over the world women are still falling into the reality gap. What is in this gap? Not low aspirations, but low wages, lack of childcare, drudgery, inequality.
To tackle these issues, feminists should be able to challenge the excesses and entrenched hierarchies of capitalism rather than embrace them. Mattel’s commitment to using feminist language to sell more and more plastic wreckage to women strikes me as a poor throwback to our old dreams of profound social change.
I’m not the only one to feel this shift from feminism to individualism and consumerism as a loss. living dolls has just been reprinted, and I’ve been struck by some of the conversations I’ve had with younger readers, who forcefully tell me that not only do they recognize the issues I mapped out 13 years ago, but they feel that things have only gotten worse for women and girls. If we still believe that girls deserve a freer and more equal world, we need to stop looking to dolls to lead the way.
