Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Sunday July 16, 2023 Birthday today (07/16/23). Profits flow among friends this year. Travels, studies and investigations unfold their curiosities with meticulous preparation. Savor delicious fall treats with the family, before winter changes rearrange your social calendar. Solving national challenges next spring motivates creative career breakthroughs. Share the load and the rewards. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Put your heart into home and family. Maintain your garden and watch it grow. Discover forgotten treasures and legacies. Feed your roots and shoots. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Creative ideas come easily. Press inspiration for new energy. Pour your heart on the page. Create works of passion and beauty. Share your story. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Your ideas attract attention. Bring them into a favorable market. Quick action can bring in extra cash. Maintain a positive balance and outlook. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 9 The conditions are ideal for starting or advancing a personal project. Follow a passion for fun, growth and discovery. Set high goals today. Leo (July 23 – August 22) Today is a 6. Peaceful privacy sets the stage for productivity. You are particularly sensitive, creative and inventive. Consider new possibilities and map out potential routes to reach them. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 Fun with friends. Collaborative efforts get a lucky boost. Teamwork can be particularly effective. Contribute to the common good. Enjoy interesting company. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 9 Visualize fantastic success and move forward. Consider new professional opportunities. Put your creativity, your talents and your passion at the service of a juicy project. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Notice the beauty around you. Explore the world or your own backyard. Savor delicious discussions and discoveries. Connect with an inspiring teacher or mentor. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 9 Collaborate to build and grow. Expand your investigation in new directions. Sharing dreams, desires and wishes. Align for common gain. Luck follows initiative. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8. Learn from the experience of others. Things are going well. Collaborate on something fun. Romantic possibilities are worth exploring. Find out something new about someone familiar. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Today is a 9th power in a busy schedule with good food and rest. Set goals to improve your game. Work with a coach to go further, faster. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 9 Love is the name of the game. Savor a dreamy romance. Talk about what’s possible with someone you love. Express what is in your heart. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

