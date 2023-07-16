Entertainment
Timothy Olyphant, the “justified” return of FX with the sequel to “City Primeval”
For those who enjoyed the initial drama, a sequel will likely seem “justified” enough.
Timothy Olyphant returns in the new adventures of jurist Raylan Givens as the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” debuts Tuesday, July 18, with the first two of its eight episodes. Set 15 years after “Justified” ended, the saga adapts another Elmore Leonard story (“City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit”) and re-adds Givens, the U.S. Marshal living in Miami after his time in Kentucky.
A developing situation in Florida leads him to Detroit and a vicious criminal known as Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook), whose attorney (Aunjanue Ellis) has her own reasons for wanting to help her client escape scales of justice.
With Olyphant also executive producing the show with author Leonard’s estate, “Justified: City Primeval” features Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Ravi Patel and Vivian Olyphant – the daughter star, who plays the offspring of Givens. They’re new to the “Justified” world, as is actress Ellis, who felt she couldn’t go wrong with material that originally came from Leonard’s mind.
“I just had a general familiarity with ‘Justified’,” she says. “I knew it was an adaptation of Elmore Leonard, and I was interested in it because I’m a big reader. Then when I started working on it, I watched (the original show) and I ‘I got to see Tim being ‘that guy’.’ It was one of those things where you feel like a character was written for someone, even though the writer didn’t have that person in mind.
Lawyer Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) has her own reasons for defending a vicious criminal in the FX series “Justified: City Primeval.”
– Courtesy of FX
“There was a great singer named Phyllis Hyman, and Duke Ellington’s granddaughter says she believes he wrote his songs for Phyllis Hyman before she was even born,” Ellis explains. “There are also acting roles like that, and I just feel like Tim is the person who was supposed to walk in those boots.”
A big part of Ellis’ appeal to play attorney Carolyn Wilder in “Justified: City Primeval” comes from what she defines as “taking this ‘justified’ world and putting it inside Detroit and seeing these worlds collide. (Givens) is definitely a water fish there, and I love how Carolyn is very confrontational with him. She says, “I know how you did things, but you don’t can’t do them here, or in my city, or with me.”
Still, Carolyn has the ability to have her own development arc. “There’s the world of justice and the world of law, and sometimes they don’t meet,” Ellis explains. “I think Carolyn is one of those people who thinks that justice isn’t necessarily found in a courthouse or a legislative building. You have to find it where you can find it, and I think that’s what makes her and Raylan kindred spirits. She does the things that are necessary, but she still has to find her place and be true to herself.”
Most of Ellis’ scenes in “Justified: City Primeval” are with Olyphant, but she also enjoyed sharing on-camera moments with co-star Curtis-Hall (“I just think he’s one of the best actors who ever acted”). For as many strong women as she has portrayed, she found Carolyn a unique role, saying she had little desire “to pull off other roles. Particularly for a woman on television, one would expect that you fit particular roles, but I wanted something new and something that I had to grab as I went.”
A vicious criminal known as Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook) is the target of legal expert Raylan Givens as the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” debuts Tuesday, July 18.
– Courtesy of FX
Filming for “Justified: City Primeval” came to an alarming hiatus when several cars involved in a shooting reached a filming location in Chicago where filming was underway. (Security was tightened following the incident.) Ellis recalled, with obvious relief, that she “had just left for another place. I was so upset and so angry, and I was Scared to death for everyone I worked with. They were literally running for their lives. It was terrifying.
After appearing on other shows such as ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘When They See Us’ and ‘True Blood’ – and movies like ‘Ray’, ‘The Help’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ – Ellis has a very visible professional year. The two existing seasons of the former AMC drama series “61st Street,” in which she appears, have been picked up for an upcoming television show on The CW. She also plays Mama in the movie’s musical version of “The Color Purple,” which is slated for release on Christmas Day.
“I like being able to jump into different worlds, not just different characters,” Ellis says, “and that’s what I enjoy about ‘Justified.’ There’s a world-building there, and that often happens with something that’s adapted from a novel, because that’s what authors do, they can take the space and the time to develop a world.
