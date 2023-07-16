South Indian movies set for their Bollywood remake





New Delhi: The South Indian film industry has enjoyed a winning streak with a string of box office hits, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling and larger than life performances. Movies like ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF Chapter 2’ not only broke records but also caught the attention of Bollywood, leading to a trend of Hindi remakes. While some of these adaptations struck gold, others fell flat. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highly anticipated Bollywood remakes of South Indian blockbusters that are making headlines. “Soorarai Pottru”: Akshay Kumar takes flight in Hindi adaptation The domestic award-winning film “Soorarai Pottru”, originally starring actor Suriya, is set to reach new heights with its official Hindi remake. Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile performances, will take the place of Suriya in this gripping tale. Alongside Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan will play pivotal roles. Originally slated for a September 1 release, the film’s release has been pushed back to February 16, 2024, raising anticipation among fans eager to witness this high-flying saga. ‘Anniyan’: Ranveer Singh Casting Controversy Surrounds Remake Acclaimed director Shankar’s 2005 blockbuster “Anniyan” created waves with its unique storyline and compelling performances. Bollywood idol Ranveer Singh took part in the official Hindi remake of this thought-provoking film. However, recent reports suggest that the project has been scrapped, leaving fans on edge. As the public eagerly awaits an official update, the fate of this long-awaited remake hangs in the balance. “Great Indian cuisine”: Sanya Malhotra plays a revolutionary role Sanya Malhotra, known for her hard-hitting performances, is set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. The original film highlighted the struggles of a newlywed as she grapples with societal expectations. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, the remake aims to captivate Hindi-speaking audiences with its powerful depiction of gender roles. Although the official release date has yet to be announced, anticipation is building around this exciting project. ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’: John Abraham Set To Redefine Action In Hindi Remake Action fans will be delighted as John Abraham, a versatile actor and producer, has secured Hindi remake rights to Malayalam action thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”. The original film, starring the dynamic duo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, received rave reviews for its gripping narrative and intense performances. While cast details for the Hindi remake remain under wraps, rumors suggest that John Abraham himself, along with Arjun Kapoor, will lead the charge in delivering an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. ‘Master’: Salman Khan’s potential lead role shrouded in mystery “Master,” an action-packed blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, set the box office on fire. Producer Murad Khetani acquired the rights to the Hindi remake in 2021, sending fans into a frenzy. Reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been approached for the lead role in this high-octane thriller, but official confirmation has yet to be announced. Audiences eagerly await updates on whether Khan will grace the remake with his magnetic presence. As the South Indian film industry continues to inspire and captivate audiences with its spellbinding narratives, Bollywood eagerly seizes the opportunity to adapt these blockbuster films for the Hindi-speaking masses. While some remakes are eagerly awaited, others face uncertainty, leaving fans on the edge of their seat. The success of these Hindi adaptations will depend on their ability to recreate the magic of the original films while catering to the distinct tastes of Bollywood fans. Only time will tell if these remakes will shine or stumble at the box office. Click herefor the latest updates and viral videos on our AI-powered smartnews For viral videos and the latest trends, subscribe to NewsMobileYoutube channeland follow us oninstagram

