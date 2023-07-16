Jane Birkin, actress and singer, dies aged 76 | Jane Birkin

France’s favorite little english girlBritish-born singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at her home in Paris at the age of 76.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Birkin, saying she embodied freedom and sang the most beautiful words in our language.

Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She leaves us a legacy of songs and images that will never leave us, Macron tweeted.

Lisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, said: She was an unforgettable icon, with a unique voice and charm.

In France, Birkin was the little English girl who came to Paris in the 1960s, married the legendary French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and became with him one of the most married celebrity couples of the time. , gaining international notoriety with the erotic song Je taime moi non plus.

Birkin sang, wrote, performed and composed and was considered in her adopted homeland an icon of French music in her own right.

Le Monde writes: The life of Birkins, apart from Gainsbourg, was a flawless adventure between records, films, theatre, love at first sight and hard knocks.

She had been forced to postpone concerts in Paris scheduled for May after breaking her shoulder in March 2022. This followed another series of shows canceled after Birkin suffered a stroke in September 2021.

I have always been a great optimist, and I realize that I still need a little time to be able to be on stage again and with you. I love being with you so much, she said in a statement at the time.

She was found dead at her home in Paris, French media reported.

Birkin was born in London on December 14, 1946 to an actress mother and a naval officer father. At 17, she married James Bond composer John Barry, a marriage that lasted only three years.

She was catapulted to fame after starring in the 1966 film Blow-Up before crossing the English Channel in 1968, aged 22, to star in the satirical romantic comedy Slogan alongside Gainsbourg, who was 18 years his senior.

It was the start of a 13-year on-screen and off-screen relationship that made them France’s most famous couple, in the spotlight as much for their bohemian and hedonistic lifestyle as for their work.

He and I have become the most famous of couples. Birkin with Serge Gainsbourg. Photography: MARKA/Alamy

Although banned from radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican because of its overtly sexual lyrics, their song Je taime moi non plus (I love you me neither), released in February 1969, achieved worldwide success and reached number one in the UK. singles chart.

Their relationship was frequently described as tumultuous and Birkin reportedly wrote in his 2020 diary that there was violence. During one of their rows, Birkin dashed into the Seine after throwing a cream pie in Gainsbourg’s face.

But she frequently defended the man with whom she became so closely associated, including against a singer’s accusations that he was a stalker, in a 2020 interview with The Times.

He and I became the most famous couple in this weird way because of I Love You and he remained my friend until the day he died. Who could ask for more? Birkin told CNN in 2006. So Paris became my home. I was adopted here. They like my accent.