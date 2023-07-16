Entertainment
Get ready for the 2023 St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair
Farm animals, carnival rides and live entertainment – what more could you want from the annual St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair?
A week full of family fun is coming to Goodells County Park. The St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair takes over the park beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday and will continue its slew of activities through Saturday night. Fair Board Chairman Rob Usakowski said everyone who comes to the fair will definitely find something they like.
“It’s a reasonably priced entertainment option for families,” Usakowski said.
Daily admission is $10 per person or $30 at the door per vehicle with all occupants inside. Weekly passes are $80 at the door for the duration of the fair. Parking is free.
The section of Goodells County Park Drive between Castor and Goodells Roads will be closed to traffic July 16 through July 23 for the 4-H Fair.
New to the fair this year is the appearance of Port Huron Museums. They will be at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with exhibits specific to each of its historic locations and artifacts. Ian Boden, the museum’s Education and Programs Coordinator, said it was very exciting to attend the fair.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to share local history with people outside the museum,” he said.
Andrew Kercher, community engagement manager, said the museum will also feature interactive exhibits called “hands-on history” during the fair.
Another novelty that people can expect is a change of venue for fair activities. Usakowski said they will now be concentrated at the north end of the park rather than the south end like in previous years. He said moving games and entertainment to this new area would make them more open.
“It used to be on the south side of the park, behind the community building,” Usakowski said. “It will be more open and more visible to people now.”
As always, people can expect events such as petting zoos, monster truck rides and games every day of the fair starting at 9 a.m. Animal judging will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The livestock auction will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The complete 4-H schedule is available at www.stclaircounty4hfair.org.
Skerbeck’s Traveling Family Carnival will offer rides at the fair as it always has. The Carnival Mega Passes, which allow people unlimited rides for the duration of the fair, will cost $90 when purchased on July 17 and 18. Alternatively, unlimited daily passes can be purchased for $25.
Plus, rides will be $1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 20 for Carnival’s “Dollar Day.”
Mega Passes can be purchased on the St. Clair County 4-H Fair website.
Usakowski said there were about 7,500 exhibits registered for the 4-H fair, but that number may not reflect the amount that shows up. He said people can expect a bit of everything in the exhibits, including animals, paintings and a variety of crafts.
“For the kids, it’s an opportunity for them to learn and grow,” Usakowski said. “They get constructive feedback on their chosen craft and it’s a step to help them master their project area.”
Usakowski said the fair is an exciting week for local 4-H kids, not only can they show off their projects, but they can visit and learn with each other.
Contact McKenna Golat at [email protected] or (810) 292-0122.
