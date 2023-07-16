Jane Birkin, singer and actress, dies aged 76





The French-English singer, actor and fashion icon Jane Birkin died at the age of 76, confirmed the French Ministry of Culture. This departure is so sad. She was a beautiful person, told BFM the former Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot. An acclaimed singer and actress, Birkin achieved widespread notoriety following her relationship with controversial singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She's become a fashion icon thanks to her effortless style, exemplified when Herms used her name to create one of its most beloved bags. Beginning her acting career in London and notably in the film which defines the generation of Michaelangelo Antoninis Explode, Birkins career would go from strength to strength in the 1960s. Appeared in the 1968s Slogan, Birkin would meet Gainsbourg and begin a whirlwind romance that would culminate in their 1969 album Jane Birkin/Serge Gainsbourg and the controversial 1976 song I don't love you either. Reflecting on her journey and her work with Serge Gainsbourg in 2013, she acted with supreme humility and noted: [It is] very flattering to have the most beautiful songs, probably, in the French language written for [you]. [But] what talent did I really have? Maybe not that much. We must have represented a form of freedom, Birkin said of the image the proto-power couple presented to the Wonder Republic and beyond. The twenty-year age gap, our way of life, we went out at night and came home to wake up Kate and Charlotte before school, then we slept during the day. It was my fantasy, our lack of taboos [ ]. Serge said: We are not an immoral couple, we are an amoral couple. The couple separated in 1980 while Birkin went on to enjoy a storied career, starring in two beloved Agatha Christie adaptations, Death on the Nile and 1982 Evil under the sun. In 2016, she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short Film for The woman and the TGV. It would be Birkins' final acting credit and put a rubber stamp on a truly eclectic career. Birkin is survived by her two children, singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and musician Lou Doillon. Birkins' third child, photographer Kate Barry, died in 2013.

