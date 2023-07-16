Influencer Brittni Mealy had items stolen during her stay at the West Hollywood edition

Fashion enthusiast, Instagram influencer and entrepreneur Brittni Mealy (on Instagram as @thebrittni) says she had several of her personal items stolen from her room while staying at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel, located at 9040 Sunset Blvd. According to an Instagram Live post, 2 Chanel bags, a Balenciaga bag and other personal items were stolen from her room while she was eating at In-N-Out Burger last week.

“@wehoedition @marriottbonvoy IS NOT A SAFE PLACE TO STAY MY PERSONAL ITEMS HAVE BEEN STOLEN OUT OF MY ROOM,” she posted on her instagram for her followers to read and share (she has nearly 500,000 followers). “My room was accessed by a guest key marked #67 in their system. The thing is, guest key #67 was in my possession the entire time! I have 2 witnesses to verify this! A duplicate key was created. This is an internal work and security issue within this hotel. @lilyjcollins engagement and wedding rings were also stolen from this SAME HOTEL!! The hotel says they are not responsible and they do not want to compensate me in any way! Please share this and don’t stay here! @wehoedition @marriottbonvoy SEE YOU IN COURT!”

According to Mealy, The West Hollywood Edition said her guest card was used to enter her room around 3 p.m. while she was away, therefore the hotel said it was not responsible for any missing objects. Management said security cameras caught a man entering an elevator and fumbling with a key card. He was carrying an empty bag when he entered the hotel, but left with a bag that appeared to be full of items. She said they thought he might be a suspect who took her items.

Mealy said she believed it was an inside job and someone either had a duplicate key or managed to break into her room while she was working in Los Angeles.

Actress Lily Collins had her engagement ring, wedding ring and other belongings stolen from the Edition Hotel on May 6. People Magazine reports that West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call after Collins’ belongings were stolen from a secure locker while she was at a spa in the hotel. She locked her things away and when she returned her rings and other things were gone.

According to reports, there was no evidence of forced entry and police reviewed security footage to try to identify any leads. The report for stolen items is classified as “over $10,000”.

The value of the items stolen from Mealy’s room is still unclear.

Investigations into both cases are still ongoing.