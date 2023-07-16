Bollywood star launches luxury real estate investment in Asia | Asset owners

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Bollywood actor and Chairman of Oberoi Family Office, has committed $40 million in seed capital, combining his own money with that raised from several other family offices in India, into a new resort in $160 million in India.

“We will now be raising capital institutionally,” he said, referring to a range of property developers, banks and investment funds he approaches in India and abroad as additional co-investment partners.

The hotel and wellness resort located in the state of Uttrakhand, on the banks of the Ganges, India’s sacred river, will be managed by Anantara, a luxury hotel and resort company, with more of 550 hotels around the world.

Vivek Oberoi

Previously, Oberoi focused its real estate allocation on residential real estate in India.

Its first investment dates back to 2011 and the latest development was sold in 2017.

During that time, he developed 22,000 homes in eight gated communities in two states in India, raising $300 million in debt and equity financing from other family offices, developers and banks ( Oberoi declined to reveal how much his office provided directly).

Average annualized project returns were between 18% and 24%, according to Oberoi’s estimates.

The wellness resort poses new challenges compared to its previous experience in residential real estate, related to the longer time horizon for investment in an industry where development has long lead times and running costs are high, he said.

“When I’m going to raise capital institutionally, it has to be patient capital. This is a seven-year capital program for the station,” he said, adding that with high operational expenditures, capital expenditures would break even between the fifth and sixth year of operation.

CELEBRITY CALL

Oberoi employs his fame – a key advantage when it comes to investing – both in this sector and elsewhere in the range of venture capital investments he pursues through his family office.

For co-investors, Oberoi’s stardom offers two types of allure, he notes. On the one hand, it offers significant marketing advantages.

“In the business-to-consumer market, [co-investors] know they are already dealing with a brand that has huge popular appeal,” he says. “When the media know I’m involved in a project, they pick it up.”

On the other hand, co-investors value the association with Oberoi, both for the bragging rights it provides among friends and family, and for the associated business relationships it can create – especially account given Oberoi’s growing reputation as a successful investor.

“These two advantages are not mutually exclusive, I don’t think. If you go into your community — business or otherwise — and say ‘guess who my partner is’, people notice you,” he said.

Oberoi says its approach to real estate investing has been to focus on two extremes of the market when it comes to hotel owners and customers. “I’m just the high and low end of the spectrum – the middle market is the first to crash in a downturn,” he said.

“Wealthy people can still afford luxury homes, and after COVID-19, the growth of the luxury market has been enormous. Basically, the market is driven by necessity, the need for customers to leave run-down rental properties and the dream of owning a home themselves,” he added.

Entering the residential market in 2011, it chose an original development model, introducing an improved living product to an area where developers have traditionally focused on price.

“This was a very innovative approach as the segment was very underserved, especially for housing for lower income groups,” he said.

MASS HOUSING

“Everyone was focused on making houses as cheap as possible, but I shaved a few square feet of space in the houses and raised the price in exchange for great amenities – a nursery or space for children. common activities, or a pool. We’ve made that financially feasible with economies of scale and cutting costs by doing better layouts,” he said.

“I was talking to taxi drivers who were talking to me about dropping wealthy families off at sports or leisure clubs. They wanted the same experiences and quality of life for their families. I realized they don’t mind working a few extra hours to afford a better lifestyle with shared facilities like this [in their buildings]. The rickshaw drivers, the greengrocers, I knew they were willing to pay a little more for it.

With such relatively rare developments, and due to its large public profile, there was a lot of criticism.

“The bankers and people in the financial sector laughed at me: you’ll never make them pay more for a gated community, they said – you’re an actor, start doing that again. But we’ve had trend-leading sales and bookings with every launch. he said

After 2017, the number of developers increased and prices fell to unsustainable levels, Oberoi added.

“It was too difficult to make a profit because many developers were just speculating and undermining the market with no real ability or intention to deliver. That’s why most of these companies shut down.

OFFICE FITTING

The Oberoi family office is also developing a commercial project in Bangalore which will provide 1.1 million square feet of AAA quality office space. It is a $170 million project with renowned partners already on board.

“The project started this year and we hope to complete it by 2027,” he said, declining to reveal how much funding was raised or how much his office provided.

Oberoi said that when selecting partners, it looks for specialist property developers or reputable contractors with prior experience in the segment it focuses on who are willing to put some of their own money into the project. “I want a partner who has skin in the game,” he said.