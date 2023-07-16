Hollywood strikes could lead to ‘absolute meltdown’: IAC’s Diller

Failure to resolve the Hollywood Writers’ and Actors’ Guilds double strikes will result in “devastating effects if not addressed quickly.” IAC And Expedia President Barry Diller said Sunday in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Diller, a former Paramount Pictures CEO, predicted a domino effect if the double strikes did not resolve quickly.

“These conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry,” he said.

If studio executives and guilds don’t reach an agreement for several months, Diller predicted, there will be fewer programs for consumers to watch, leading to canceled streaming subscriptions and reduced revenue for the entertainment industry. This means that by the time the strikes are settled, there will not be enough money to restart the programs.

However, a settlement seems unlikely, Diller said, because “there is no trust between the parties.”

He pointed to “existential issues” including the rise of artificial intelligence, which guilds have said they want information on how it will be used, as well as wage disparities between the ups and downs of the game. industry.

Diller said that to alleviate this disparity, top studio executives and highest-paid actors could take a 25% pay cut as a “good faith measure” to try to “narrow the difference between those who are well paid.” and those who are not”. “

He also suggested there should be a “settlement deadline” of September 1.

Diller specifically addressed AI in the interview, which he called “deadly overhyped” in terms of the impact it will have on the work of writers and film actors.

“Writers will be helped, not replaced,” Diller said. “Most of these real crafts, I don’t think they’re in danger of artificial intelligence.”

Diller is more concerned about the impact of AI on the publishing industry, foreshadowing a possible lawsuit with a group of “big publishers”, although he declined to go into specifics, including when. a complaint could be filed.

Diller said leading AI companies Google And Microsoft “wanting to find a solution for publishers.”

But, he added, “The problem is that they’re also saying that the fair use doctrine of copyright law allows them to suck it all up. We on the side of the edition, we disagree with that.”

Microsoft declined to comment, and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AI companies must offer a fair business model before ingesting copyrighted work from publishers, Diller said. He said the situation is similar to publishers’ decision to offer free access to material on the Internet in its early stages, while relying on advertising revenue.

“It took 15 years to roll back paywalls that protected publishers,” Diller said.

“I think litigation will hopefully lead to sensible legislation here,” he said. “If you don’t protect copyright, all is lost.”

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Some Hollywood executives reportedly say they’ll let striking writers ‘go broke’