After spending nearly a decade in the Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt is reassessing her life; says ‘Now I have a family, I have a daughter’ | Celebrity Special





With the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor, her responsibilities and priorities changed. Even during one of her previous interviews, she shook how her life now revolves around Raha.

When we count the most deserving actresses in the Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt’s name will surely pop up for her exclusivity and versatile technique she has shown over the years in her acting career. Came into Indian homes with ‘Student of the year’ by Karan Johar, she won and made a place full of love ever since. The actress has already completed a decadence of fame within the industry and has served some of the most pristine yet complex roles to varied movie lovers of all genres. Her joy of motherhood Along with the growth of her career, the little girl who made her debut in her first film almost ten years ago, Alia seems to be more than a young actress now. Her recent interview with Femina proves the same where she’s been outspoken and thrown into topics like motherhood! With the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor, her responsibilities and priorities changed. Even during one of her previous interviews, she shook how her life now revolves around Raha, her baby girl. The Brahmastra actress embraces her joy and happiness at being a mother. Read also : Mission Impossible 7; Tom Cruise movie earns Rs. 46 crore on fourth day of India release Alia completed a decade in film The actress shamelessly explained how her life took on a growth ladder along with her acting career. While talking about her changes after a decade in the industry, Alia quoted, “As I go through a decade in movies, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to sacrifice all kinds of sleep and time with my family. and working and filming continuously. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband.” The interview included her confessions such as – throughout her decade-long career, the actress devoted all her time to acting and cameras due to which she could barely spend time with her family, friends and sister that she wants to change now. “I also feel like all these 10 years, this time that I haven’t spent with my parents, with my sister, with my friends, I want to be able to do this. And, of course, never give up on the work, but trying to bring about some balance. So, yeah, that’s the decision I made consciously and that includes being there.” added the diva again. Alia’s vaporous state Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt rises to global stardom by becoming Gucci’s brand ambassador and working alongside Gal GaDot in the upcoming American film ‘Heart of Stone’, she proves her supremacy. However, her next Bollywood outing will be seen through her upcoming Hindi family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. – PTC PUNJABI

