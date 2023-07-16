Singer and actress Jane Birkin dies aged 76





Get free updates from Jane Birkin Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Jane Birkin news every morning.

Jane Birkin, the British-born actress and singer who had transfixed her adopted country of France since the 1960s, has died in Paris at the age of 76. Birkins’ almost androgynous style made her a hit with French audiences after she rose to stardom through a series of collaborations with the late singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. The duo, who were in love, became famous for the defiant 1969 song Je taime moi non plus, although Birkin went on to release several of his own albums, appeared in film roles and had a long touring career. and shows, particularly in France. France’s culture ministry confirmed Birkins’ death on Sunday and hailed his collaborations with some of the country’s biggest film and music personalities, from singer Tienne Daho to late director Agns Varda. The ministry called Birkin a timeless francophone icon. Prime Minister Lisabeth Borne, writing on Twitter, called Birkin unforgettable, with a unique voice and charm. Birkin with Serge Gainsbourg Reg Lancaster/Getty Images

Birkin was found at home in her Paris apartment by a caregiver on Sunday, according to Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV, which first broke news of her death. She had recently canceled a series of planned concerts, citing health concerns. Birkin was born in London in 1946; her mother was an actress, her father a naval commander. She captured the imagination of French audiences with her tumultuous love life as well as her style and music. Part of her charm came from the English accent that she never lost. Her wide-eyed look, straight locks and bangs, and tomboy style were much admired and copied. In subsequent decades, she even came to inspire Herms luxury leather Birkin bags, priced starting at $10,000, which were designed in her honor and launched in 1984. Birkin in concert in Paris in 2018 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Birkins’ life was also marked by tragedy. A daughter, Kate Barry, from a relationship with composer John Barry, died in 2013 aged 46. Birkin is survived by two other daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg, whose father was Serge Gainsbourg, and Lou Doillon, his daughter with French director Jacques Doillon. Both are actresses. Birkin met Gainsbourg on the British set of his film Slogan. The duo then recorded Je taime moi non plus, which Gainsbourg had originally written for his former partner Brigitte Bardot. The songs with notable sighs and sexually explicit lyrics caused shock at the time, and it was banned by the BBC and radio stations from Brazil to Spain, although it still reached number one in Britain. Brittany. The couple became regulars in the bustling Parisian nightclub scene, but Birkins’ relationship with heavy drinker Gainsbourg fell apart in the early 1980s. Birkin also starred in The swimming poola 1969 film with the great names of French cinema Alain Delon and the late Romy Schneider. She had kept her status as a fashion idol in recent years, performing her hit Baby Alone in Babylon in the middle of the Gucci show in the former Palace nightclub in Paris in 2018. Singer Daho, who has collaborated on albums with Birkin, said on social media on Sunday: It’s unimaginable to live in a world without your light.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b7387776-0fbb-41c0-9316-76d27bb67098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos